1 dead after shooting in Chilliwack, homicide investigators deployed

Heavy police presence with witnesses reporting shots fired, one report of a man taken by ambulance

One person has been shot and killed in the Yale Road and Menzies area Thursday afternoon.

There was a large police presence along Yale at 3 p.m. on Thursday after a report of shots fired.

One witness told The Progress she saw a male with blood on him transported by ambulance away from the scene.

That witness said police were interviewing a boy who had claimed to hear one shot and saw a male running away.

Another witness he was walking his son across the street when he heard two shots.

Police seemed focused near the parkade of the condominium complex on the north side of Yale Road just east of the IGA parking lot. One young witness said he saw a man with a black hoodie flee the scene.

Chilliwack secondary school and other schools in the area were in hold-and-secure.

Yale Road east of Menzies was completely blocked off as RCMP investigated the scene.

More details as they become available…

