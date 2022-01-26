Old growth logging protesters blocked Hwy. 1 near Horseshoe Bay on Wednesday, Jan. 26, 2022. (Manav Arora/Save Old Growth)

1 arrested as RCMP clear old-growth protesters on Hwy. 1 near Horseshoe Bay

Protest latest in a series along Hwy. 1 in B.C.

One person has been arrested after police cleared an old-growth logging protest on Hwy. 1 near Horseshoe Bay on Wednesday (Jan. 26).

The protest was held by the Save Old Growth group, who have been holding a series of rallies along parts of Hwy. 1 near Vancouver, Nanaimo and Revelstoke in recent weeks.

The protesters are calling for the province to halt old-growth logging.

“We don’t want to disrupt people’s lives but if the government doesn’t act now people will continue to lose their livelihoods and their lives in further climate disasters, as we saw this summer,” said organizer Ian Weber in a news release.

