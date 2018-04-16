$1.5M awarded for Delta Cultural Centre renovations

Renovations are set to begin on the future home of the Delta Cultural Centre.
On Monday, April 9, council awarded a $1.5-million contract to RAM Construction Inc. The work will see the building renovated from the inside out, and will feature a redesign of the current archive space. Right now, the Delta Archives are only accessible from the east side of the building — renovations will see the archive space flipped around, with the main entrance located inside the cultural centre. The building itself will also be getting a makeover, allowing for an open floor plan that will accommodate the museum and social events.
The $1.5 million contract will be largely funded by the 2018 tax draw, with $75,000 being funded by a federal Canada 150 grant and $300,000 coming from the city’s surplus revenue. This is the largest contract awarded to date for the cultural centre, with the architectural services costing $155,000 and the exhibit design costing $194,000.
The renovations are expected to be complete by the end of 2018.
