$1.5M awarded for Delta Cultural Centre renovations

The Delta Museum is scheduled to move into its new home alongside the Delta Archives at 4450 Clarence Taylor Crescent. (James Smith photo)

The renovations are expected to be complete by the end of 2018

Renovations are set to begin on the future home of the Delta Cultural Centre.

On Monday, April 9, council awarded a $1.5-million contract to RAM Construction Inc. The work will see the building renovated from the inside out, and will feature a redesign of the current archive space. Right now, the Delta Archives are only accessible from the east side of the building — renovations will see the archive space flipped around, with the main entrance located inside the cultural centre. The building itself will also be getting a makeover, allowing for an open floor plan that will accommodate the museum and social events.

RELATED: Details revealed for new Delta Cultural Centre

The $1.5 million contract will be largely funded by the 2018 tax draw, with $75,000 being funded by a federal Canada 150 grant and $300,000 coming from the city’s surplus revenue. This is the largest contract awarded to date for the cultural centre, with the architectural services costing $155,000 and the exhibit design costing $194,000.

The renovations are expected to be complete by the end of 2018.



grace.kennedy@northdeltareporter.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter