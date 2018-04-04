(Wikimedia Commons/Zorro2212)

California water polo coach charged with molesting 7 girls

Bahram Hojreh faces charges including sexual battery and sexual penetration by foreign object

Prosecutors say a coach has been charged with the sexual abuse of seven girls in a Southern California water polo club.

The Orange County District Attorney’s office announced Wednesday that Bahram Hojreh faces charges including sexual battery and sexual penetration by foreign object of a minor. It wasn’t immediately known if Hojreh has an attorney.

The charges come months after his group, the International Water Polo Club, was removed from using the pool at a military base. Police informed base officials they were investigating allegations involving sexual misconduct against the program’s director.

Hojreh touts himself as a coach for nearly a quarter-century who has “helped develop multiple Olympians.”

He serves on the board for a local chapter of USA Water Polo, the sport’s governing body in the United States.

The Associated Press

Previous story
After a drenching, Commonwealth Games open on a bright note

Just Posted

Alberta beekeepers boycott B.C. blueberries

The loss may cost blueberry industry millions, says longtime B.C. beekeeper

Surrey teacher disciplined for calling students ‘dumb ass’

Found guilty of professional misconduct, Mykola Misiak suspended for two weeks for racist remark, angry behaviour

‘Cabaret’ casting thrills longtime Surrey teacher/actor Cheryl Mullen

The landmark musical hits stage in New Westminster starting April 12

Suspects in ‘violent’ Surrey bus assault ID’d and charged

Suspects turn themselves in after attack that left 61-year-old woman with broken arm, cracked sternum and head trauma

Surrey Little Theatre on the hunt for a new home

After more 45 years in its home on 184 Street, the Surrey Little Theatre may have to move

Surrey girl celebrates 15th birthday with ‘Wild Roses’ EP release

Ashley Pater’s new EP features five original songs

Alberta set to introduce bill for no-go zones around abortion clinics

government intends to introduce a bill that would protect women from harassment

Trailer Park Boys come to Lower Mainland

Hundreds of people lined 232nd Street in Maple Ridge outside the Black Sheep Pub and Liquore Store to meet the trio.

West Vancouver to pay $93,000 to elderly woman who fell into meter box

The 74-year-old suffered cuts, bruises and scrapes as she was walking to Shoppers Drug Mart

Complaints dismissed against judge who said ‘Clearly, a drunk can consent’

Nova Scotia judge has complaints against him dismissed following a 2017 court case

Old roof shingles dumped on Lower Mainland rural road

Whatever happened to keeping B.C. green? resident asks

Senior couple from the Okanagan scammed out of $30,000

A senior couple in Penticton seeks to warn others in the area after getting scammed out of $30,000

One child from Alberta First Nation dead, others in hospital: RCMP

A police spokesperson said investigators on scene weren’t sure what they’re dealing with

Delta woman wins $7 million lotto jackpot

Tsawwassen resident Christina Sevenoaks is B.C.’s newest millionaire

Most Read

  • After a drenching, Commonwealth Games open on a bright note

    Prince Charles attended the opening ceremony for the 2018 Commonwealth Games at Carrara Stadium on the Gold Coast, Australia

  • California water polo coach charged with molesting 7 girls

    Bahram Hojreh faces charges including sexual battery and sexual penetration by foreign object