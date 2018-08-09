Pence outlines plan for new Space Force by 2020

President Donald Trump has called for a ‘separate but equal’ space force

Vice-President Mike Pence has announced plans for a new, separate U.S. Space Force as sixth military service by 2020

Pence says it’s needed to ensure America’s dominance in space amid heightened completion and threats from China and Russia. He says that while space was once peaceful and uncontested, it is now crowded and adversarial.

President Donald Trump has called for a “separate but equal” space force. Defence Secretary Jim Mattis has endorsed plans to reorganize the military’s space warfighting forces and create a new command, but has previously opposed launching an expensive separate new service.

Any proposal to create a new service would require congressional action.

Lolita C. Baldor, The Associated Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Canadian ‘Superman’ star Margot Kidder’s death ruled a suicide

Just Posted

Province, Surrey taking action to reduce traffic deaths, injuries

With a record number of collisions in B.C. last year, and 21 people dying on Surrey streets alone, governments are taking new steps to make our roads safer

SURREY EVENTS CALENDAR for Aug. 9 and beyond

Movies, concerts, festivals and more in our weekly guide for Surrey

Credit card fraud leads to seizure of guns, drugs in Cloverdale

The RCMP took three individuals into custody, who were later released pending further investigation

Make sure you’re informed about new tenancy rules, says Cadieux

Landlords cannot require a tenant to move out at the end of lease, although there are two exceptions

People First Surrey announces first two candidates

The party says more candidates will be announced in the coming weeks

Wildfire burning near Horseshoe Bay

BC Wildfire crews are fighting the blaze

3rd strong earthquake shakes Lombok as death toll tops 300

Magnitude 5.9 earthquake caused panic, damage to buildings, landslides and injuries

Police call B.C. pharmacy’s use of panic button ‘unnecessary’

Pharmacist should have used 911 or non-emergency numbers when pharmacist felt they needed to push.

16 months later, B.C. mudslide evacuees allowed to return home

Residents of two Sunnybrae properties near Salmon Arm can return but will remain on evacuation alert

Sockeye seekers asked to get in and get out after fishing their limit

Courtesy being called for on the Fraser as different user groups vie for fish

Pence outlines plan for new Space Force by 2020

President Donald Trump has called for a ‘separate but equal’ space force

Holocaust survivor Philip Riteman dies at 96: ‘Better to love than hate’

Riteman was born in Poland and as a teenager, his family was captured by the Nazis

14% of people admit to driving after smoking pot: Stats Canada

Number considerably lower in B.C., where only 8% reported driving high

Illegal salmon selling claim disputed by Cheam chief Ernie Crey

Feds are dragging their feet on renewing a deal that would make sales legal, Crey said

Most Read