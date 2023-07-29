Minister of Justice and Attorney General of Canada Arif Virani poses for a photo with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau during a cabinet swearing-in ceremony at Rideau Hall in Ottawa, Wednesday, July 26, 2023. Canada's new justice minister says he plans to tell his staff and department to move "expeditiously" on addressing judicial vacancies, an issue which dogged his predecessors. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld

New justice minister arrives amid bail debate

Arif Virani hopes a fresh set of eyes will help, plans to give ‘marching orders’ to his staff

Canada’s new justice minister says he plans to tell his staff and department to move “expeditiously” on addressing judicial vacancies, an issue that dogged his predecessors.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau picked Arif Virani to replace David Lametti when he unveiled his new cabinet this week, in a shuffle meant to renew the Liberal benches after nearly eight years in government.

Trudeau says he assembled the team to respond to economic headwinds, but the changes come when more Canadians are worrying about crime and a lack of judges affects proceedings in courtrooms across the country.

READ MORE: New Liberal law would make it harder for some repeat violent offenders to get bail

Virani was first elected in the Toronto riding of Parkdale-High Park when the Liberals swept to power in 2015, and went on to serve as parliamentary secretary to both Lametti and his predecessor, Jody Wilson-Raybould.

The issue of judicial vacancies persisted under both, with Supreme Court of Canada Chief Justice Richard Wagner writing a personal warning to Trudeau earlier this year about the need to hurry up the appointment process.

Virani says he hopes bringing a fresh set of eyes to the problem will help, and he plans to give “marching orders” to his staff along with those in the department to move “expeditiously” without comprising the quality of judges.

The Canadian Press

READ MORE: Premier David Eby ‘disappointed’ after bail reform law stalls in Ottawa

READ MORE: Proposed federal bail reform changes cannot become ‘political football’: Eby

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

federal government

Be Among The First To Know

Create a free account today, and start receiving free newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Alberta won’t pull Calgary Stampede funding after abuse case settlement
Next story
Supreme Court upholds murder convictions of man who represented himself at trial

Just Posted

Police are looking for witnesses after the pedestrian was hit early Saturday morning (July 29). (File Photo: Shane MacKichan)
Alleged hit and run collision sends pedestrian to hospital in critical condition in Surrey, police say

Guests of the SEMO Foundation attend the INSPIRE fundraiser in 2022. This year the event returns to the Westlund Building in Langley and will be held Aug. 19. (Photo: Malin Jordan)
Cloverdale charity to host fundraiser for five local organizations

Frankie La Sasso (5th from right) and Laurentia LaSasso (5th from left) meet with fighters and sponsors ahead of their charity boxing event to support the development of a new Parkinson’s Disease wellness centre they plan to open in Cloverdale. (Photo submitted: Laurentia LaSasso)
Cloverdale non-profit looking for police and firefighters to compete in charity boxing event

More than 1,100 cyclists leave Chilliwack Heritage Park for the annual Tour de Cure fundraiser for BC Cancer Foundation on Saturday, Aug. 27, 2022. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress file)
Volunteers in Fraser Valley needed for Tour de Cure cancer fundraiser