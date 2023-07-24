Mental Health Minister Carolyn Bennett says the government is putting $156 million over three years toward a new three-digit suicide-prevention hotline, which is expected to launch Nov. 30. Bennett rises during question period in the House of Commons on Parliament Hill in Ottawa on Thursday, June 1, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick

Mental health minister puts $156M toward fall launch of 988 crisis hotline

Free trained responders will be available to help starting at the end of November

Mental Health Minister Carolyn Bennett says the government is putting $156 million over three years toward a new three-digit suicide-prevention hotline.

Starting on Nov. 30, people in crisis will be able to dial 988 anywhere in Canada to be connected with trained responders 24 hours a day by phone or text message.

The free service will be offered in English and French.

The Centre for Addiction and Mental Health will receive the money to launch and operate the hotline.

The minister is also giving the organization $21 million to bolster the capacity of distress centres as they prepare for the increased demand for services.

Conservative MP Todd Doherty put forward a motion to establish a national suicide prevention hotline in December 2020, and the House of Commons passed it unanimously.

READ ALSO: Mental health, addiction, suicide prevention standards introduced in Canada

Federal Politicsmental healthsuicide

