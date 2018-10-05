Brett Kavanaugh, President Donald Trump’s Supreme Court nominee, and his wife Ashley Estes Kavanaugh, hold hands as they arrive for a Senate Judiciary Committee hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington, Thursday, Sept. 27, 2018. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)

Kavanaugh nomination clears procedural hurdle

The U.S. Senate expected to have final vote on Brett Kavanaugh over the weekend

The Associated Press is reporting that, despite a bitter divide, the U.S. Senate has voted to push Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh past a key procedural hurdle with a final vote expected over the weekend.

The chamber voted 51 to 49 in favour on President Donald Trump’s nominee, just one day after the FBI gave the Senate its findings from a background investigation into the sexual conduct allegations against Kavanaugh.

More to come.

