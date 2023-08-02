Judge to hand down sentence in September for young man convicted in officer’s death

Sgt. Andrew Harnett died after being dragged by an SUV, then falling into the path of an oncoming car

Sgt. Andrew Harnett, 37, of the Calgary Police Service is shown in this undated handout image provided by the police service. A judge says she expects to deliver a sentence in September for a young man convicted of manslaughter in the hit-and-run death of the officer. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-Calgary Police Service *MANDATORY CREDIT*

Sgt. Andrew Harnett, 37, of the Calgary Police Service is shown in this undated handout image provided by the police service. A judge says she expects to deliver a sentence in September for a young man convicted of manslaughter in the hit-and-run death of the officer. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-Calgary Police Service *MANDATORY CREDIT*

A judge says she expects to deliver a sentence in September for a young man convicted of manslaughter in the hit-and-run death of a Calgary police officer.

Sgt. Andrew Harnett died after being dragged by an SUV, then falling into the path of an oncoming car on Dec. 31, 2020.

The offender, who is now 20, was days away from turning 18 when Harnett died and was driving the vehicle when it took off with the officer holding on to the wheel and trying to get him to stop.

He testified during his trial that he was scared when Harnett and another officer approached the vehicle during a traffic stop and he saw Harnett put his hand on his gun.

Court of King’s Bench Justice Anna Loparco found the young man not guilty of first-degree murder but guilty of manslaughter last year.

His defence lawyer, Zachary Al-Khatib, told Loparco on Wednesday that his client should serve seven and a half years in prison, minus credit for time served.

“The young person should have stopped the car,” he said in court. “The intention wasn’t to kill the officer with the car.”

Al-Khatib said his client turned himself in, convinced the passenger to turn himself in and showed remorse when he testified.

“He has shown he can act in a morally upright manner,” he said. “He does have rehabilitation potential.”

The young man, he added, can become a better person.

Crown prosecutor Mike Ewenson said the driver of the car should serve between 11 and 13 years.

“We’re not dealing with criminal flight,” he said. “We are dealing with manslaughter.”

Ewenson added that the offence is more culpable because it was the death of a police officer.

Loparco had earlier ruled that the young man would be sentenced as an adult, but she said Wednesday that the publication ban on his name was to remain in effect until the end of any appeal period.

The case is to return to court on Sept. 1 to set the date for the judge’s sentencing decision, which is expected to be one of two days later in the month.

Colette Derworiz, The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Be Among The First To Know

Create a free account today, and start receiving free newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Amazon to open robotics-backed fulfilment centre in Ontario
Next story
Trudeaus announce separation after 18 years of marriage

Just Posted

(Submitted photo: Fraser Health)
Surrey woman becomes first nurse practitioner clinician scientist in B.C.

Organizers Cindy Poppy and Deanna Pedersen, of the White Rock Events Society, are excited for this September’s launch of the P’Quals White Rock Promenade Sculpture Competition – a new event which doesn’t involve either sand or the beach. Contributed photo
White Rock sculpture competition debut set for September

Surrey Symphony Society has been among Cultural Grant recipients in the city. (Contributed photo)
Grants of up to $25K will go to some Surrey arts/culture groups that apply by Oct. 3

The 2023 Cloverdale Spurs U11 A players and coaching staff are seen in a recent team photo. The Spurs will host nine teams from across the province for the 2023 BCMBA U11 A Provincial Championships. The tournament will be played at Cloverdale Ball Park from Aug. 3 - 6. (Photo submitted: Kristy Tomyk)
Cloverdale Spurs to host 2023 U11 A provincial championships Aug. 3 – 6