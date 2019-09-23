‘Insulting, racial mockery:’ Trudeau’s behaviour panned by Alberta premier

Jason Kenney used the opportunity to pump up his friend, Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer

Alberta Premier Jason Kenney says images of federal Liberal Leader Justin Trudeau wearing black and brown face makeup are embarrassing and unacceptable. (Sean Kilpatrick/THE CANADIAN PRESS FILE)

Alberta’s premier says images of federal Liberal Leader Justin Trudeau wearing black and brown face makeup should make it easier for voters to choose in next month’s election.

Jason Kenney, who is just back from a tour urging investment in Alberta’s energy sector, calls the prime minister’s past behaviour embarrassing and unacceptable.

“I found the revelations about the prime minister’s penchant for blackface frankly bizarre. He is trying to blame this on society, that we must learn from this. No, prime minister this is about you, not us,” Kenney said Monday.

“I’m 51 years old. I’ve hardly lived a sheltered existence and I’ve never seen anybody, ever do that — insulting, racial mockery.”

Trudeau has apologized for the photographs. One was taken when he was a teacher in 2001 at a Vancouver private school. Another was taken when he was in high school.

He has said he had a blind spot because of his privilege growing up in a well-known family and now recognizes the photos were racist.

The Liberal party had no immediate response to Kenney’s comments.

READ MORE: Trudeau’s brownface photos worry Wet’suwet’en chief

Kenney used the opportunity to pump up his friend, Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer, who Kenney says grew up in a family that didn’t own a car and lived in a modest townhouse.

“I very much hope that Canadians will opt for a prime minister that is in touch with the lives of ordinary people, who is dignified, who is focused on the cost of living, and who doesn’t have to apologize for these types of embarrassing incidents in the future.”

Kenney has had a long history of locking horns with Trudeau going back to the time when Kenney was the federal minister of citizenship and immigration and Trudeau was the Liberal critic on the file.

Kenney has previously referred to Trudeau as an “empty trust-fund millionaire who has the political depth of a finger bowl” and “one of the worst prime ministers for Alberta in our history.”

Kenney said Trudeau’s name was on the lips of many international investors on the premier’s recent trip to the United States.

“What I heard in New York from some of the world’s largest investors is the re-election of a Trudeau government would likely continue the freeze on investment in the Canadian energy sector in particular,” he said.

“These are very sophisticated folks who invest tens of billions of dollars and they are not, as I heard, prepared to risk additional investment with a federal government that seems openly hostile to the energy sector.”

Kenney said if that happens Alberta will have to find other ways to persuade investors to return to the province.

Bill Graveland, The Canadian Press

READ MORE: Photos surface of Conservative candidate at B.C. event with people in blackface

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
VIDEO: “How dare you?” Greta Thunberg addresses UN climate summit

Just Posted

$500K richer in lottery win, Surrey mom plans to buy townhouse for family

‘I’m already thinking of new furniture,’ says Lea Turner

Surrey murder victim’s sister pressuring feds during election

Maple Batalia’s sister Roseleen wants politicians to improve lot of victims after killer received compassionate leave from prison

Hat-wearing suspect sought in Guildford-area taxi robbery

Man was picked up in the 15900-block of Fraser Highway then driven to 163rd Street

Lord Tweedsmuir Panthers head home on a high after 27-0 win over Terry Fox

AAA Varsity team’s home-opener is Friday, Sept. 27 at Cloverdale turf

PHOTOS: 109th birthday party for ‘amazing’ Surrey man who still shops on his own and plays bingo

Ja Hyung Lee wore a suit and tie to his special event at retirement home in Newton

VIDEO: “How dare you?” Greta Thunberg addresses UN climate summit

‘We are in the beginning of a mass extinction and yet all you can talk about is money.’

Poll suggests Canadians concerned about fake news, but struggle to spot it

56 per cent of respondents admitted to reading or sharing inaccurate news

Province announces $3.5 million in funding for community solutions to overdose crisis

Grants up to $50,000 will be available for municipalities working with a regional health authority

Conservatives’ plan to ease mortgage stress-test rules may raise debt and prices

Andrew Scheer vows to loosen rules around stress test and remove it altogether for mortgage renewals

B.C. mom urges patience after rude comments while out with toddlers

People asked to be better and to help each other

U.S. wrestler says viral speeding ticket video was staged

WWE wrestler Lacey Evans says she does not condone disrespecting law enforcement officers

‘Own a piece of history’: Beachcombers location Molly’s Reach up for sale

‘This is one of B.C.’s most photographed buildings’

Our readers’ best comments on the B.C. bear fight video

Two grizzly bears were caught on video fighting near Stewart, B.C., last week

Three shootings in 24 hours on Downtown Eastside were targeted, police say

Vancouver police are looking for video in area of Hastings to Keefer and Dunlevy to Heatley

Most Read