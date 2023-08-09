A Statistics Canada sign is pictured in Ottawa on Wednesday, July 3, 2019. Statistics Canada documents show workers who went door-to-door to collect data for the 2021 census logged hundreds of workplace injuries and at least 15 assaults by members of the public. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick

Census workers logged hundreds of cases of violence, harassment by public

Documents show hundreds of injuries and at least 15 cases of assault

Statistics Canada documents show workers who went door-to-door to collect data for the 2021 census logged hundreds of workplace injuries and at least 15 assaults by members of the public.

The data tables obtained by The Canadian Press under access-to-information law list 680 injury reports, including more than 280 cases of harassment or violence.

In some of the most extreme examples, data show employees were punched, threatened with firearms, spat on or sexually assaulted.

There were 137 cases of people’s dogs being aggressive or biting employees and 158 reports of slips, trips or falls.

Details pertaining to the total number of assaults and psychological injuries are redacted, as is information about any workplace fatalities.

The Canadian government collects national population data every five years, and Statistics Canada representatives are sent to visit households that are late to submit their census questionnaires.

READ ALSO: Langford tops population growth in B.C., third-fastest in Canada: 2021 census

READ ALSO: New census data shows how commuting dropped during pandemic, labour force aging

Census

Be Among The First To Know

Create a free account today, and start receiving free newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Telus doubles funding to help Indigenous organizations, communities in Canada

Just Posted

Anita Huberman, CEO of the Surrey Board of Trade. (File photo: Anna Burns)
Women We Admire names Huberman among top 50 female leaders

An exhibit about textile art from Vietnam’s highlands is now on at the Museum of Surrey. A woman’s waist sash (left), a loincloth (middle), and a middle waistband is seen in a display case at the museum. (Photo: Malin Jordan)
New Vietnamese textile exhibit now open at the Museum of Surrey in Cloverdale

People play hockey during the Play On! Canada street hockey festival held in Cloverdale in 2022. The massive street hockey fest may return to Cloverdale in 2024 if funding goals can be reached. (Photo: Anna Burns)
Massive street hockey fest may be returning to Cloverdale

The One Blood For Life foundation set up a tent and photo booth on the corner of 123 Street and 70A Avenue during Sunday’s Miri Piri parade to sign up blood donors and stem cell registrants. (Submitted photo)
Surrey’s Miri Piri parade on Sunday drew about 12,000 people