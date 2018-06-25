(Pixabay)

Canada asks Japan to clarify adoption stand

The federal government says recent adoptions have followed the process and are consistent with Japanese law

The Canadian government says it is processing visas for families who were near the end of the adoption process in Japan after five of them were stranded for weeks in a bureaucratic impasse.

But Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada says it has stopped processing cases that were not close to completion and has asked the Japanese government to clarify its position on the adoptions.

Ryan Hoag of Coquitlam, B.C., says he received a notice from the Canadian embassy in Manila on Friday night confirming that his daughter’s permanent residency had been approved after he and his wife arrived in Japan in early May to meet the girl.

Lawyer Alex Stojicevic, who represents the five families who travelled to Japan to pick up their newly adopted babies, said they followed a process that has been in place for at least a decade, which includes getting a letter from the provincial government saying it has no objections.

The federal department says the adoptions have followed the process previously used and are consistent with Japanese law.

While the adoptions in Japan have not produced any objections, the department says it is aware of questions being raised with other countries that need to be clarified.

“To that end, we have halted immigration processing on any cases that are not already near completion and have asked the Japanese government to clarify their expectations on the adoption process going forward,” it says in the statement.

“Canadian officials have been in regular contact with their Japanese counterparts, and will continue to keep them informed of these developments. We are continuing to seek clarification for future possible adoptions as this would allow us to ensure that an acceptable approach is put in place.”

Stojicevic said the delay appeared to be prompted by a change in U.S. policy on adoptions from Japan, which led the Canadian government to seek clarification.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
California court hears tales of shackled, starved children

Just Posted

Jogger who crossed South Surrey border accidentally a warning to Canadians: expert

Cedella Roman, 19, was detained for two weeks in the United States

White Rock council remuneration totals $300,000 for 2017

Corporate report lists council and staff wages and expenses

White Rock’s Lawrence says he backs Meyer for mayor, but ‘then again, it’s not over’

Incumbent councillor says mayoral run Oct. 20 still a possibility

City of Surrey employees cost taxpayers more than $200M in 2017

Surrey City Manager Vincent Lalonde was paid $341,861 last year

Surrey kids in ‘Mindset Matters’ doc movie about entrepreneurship

Kids at a Fleetwood school the focus of Surrey-based learning program

Pigs crash yoga class in B.C.

First it was goats, now it’s pigs — you can get downward dog with the whole farm in Aldergrove

Coroner determines B.C. teen died of toxic shock syndrome while camping

Sara Manitoski died while on school camping trip

Canada asks Japan to clarify adoption stand

The federal government says recent adoptions have followed the process and are consistent with Japanese law

Fundraiser started for B.C. city councillor’s breakfast meetings

It is a tongue-in-cheek effort to defend councillor’s expense record using a GoFundMe page

Developer seeks to overturn Jumbo resort decision

Glacier Resort Ltd seeks to quash ‘not substantially started’ ruling from former cabinet minister

B.C. introducing stricter payday-lending law

The new rules go into effect September 1

VIDEO: Horse owned by B.C. breeder wins prestigious Ascot race

Victory for John and Tanya Gunther follows Triple Crown win

VIDEO: Actor victim of alleged racist attack at Alberta McDonald’s

Several racist remarks hurled at Zach Running Coyote by unidentified individual

B.C. police dog sniffs out 23 kilograms of pot at YVR

40-year-old Ontario man has been arrested

Most Read

  • Canada asks Japan to clarify adoption stand

    The federal government says recent adoptions have followed the process and are consistent with Japanese law