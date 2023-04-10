78-year-old bank heist suspect: ‘I didn’t mean to scare you’

A 78-year-old woman with two past bank robbery convictions faces new charges after authorities allege she handed a teller a note that said “I didn’t mean to scare you” during a recent Missouri heist.

Bonnie Gooch is jailed on $25,000 bond after she was charged with one count of stealing or attempting to steal from a financial institution in the holdup Wednesday in Pleasant Hill, The Kansas City Star reports. No attorney is listed for her in online court records.

She also was convicted of robbing a California bank in 1977 and one in the Kansas City suburb of Lee’s Summit in 2020. Her probation in the second heist ended in November 2021.

Court documents filed in Cass County in the latest case said the robbery note demanded “13,000 small bills,” adding “thank you sorry I didn’t mean to scare you.” Surveillance video also captured her banging on the counter, asking the teller to hurry, Cass County prosecutors said.

She smelled strongly of alcohol when officers stopped her less than 2 miles (3.2 kilometers) away, with cash scattered on the car’s floorboard, prosecutors added.

“It’s just sad,” Pleasant Hill Police Chief Tommy Wright said, adding that the suspect had no diagnosed ailments.

THE ASSOCIATED PRESS

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Armed robberycrime

Be Among The First To Know

Create a free account today, and start receiving free newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
As India’s population soars above all, fewer women have jobs
Next story
Snake on a plane! South African pilot finds cobra under seat

Just Posted

Former WWE superstar Carlito will wrestle at two All Star Wrestling events May 20-21 on the Cloverdale Fairgrounds as part of this year’s rodeo. (Photo submitted: Cory Toth, ASW)
Former WWE superstar Carlito to headline wrestling event during rodeo weekend

Surrey Mayor Brenda Locke and B.C. Public Safety Minister Mike Farnworth. (File photos)
Political rivals call on Surrey mayor to apologize for issuing ‘false press release’

Earl Marriott Secondary Grade 8 rugby player Connor Marsh (with ball) battles to break free of an L.A. Matheson player during a game Tuesday (April 4). The EMS Mariners won 31-19. They next play at Grandview Heights on Tuesday (April 11). (Photo: EMS Photography)
Earl Marriott athletes shine on the rugby pitch

White Rock condo strata vice-president Ken Harverson said the building’s residents have voted to accept ICBC’s final offer, which still means homeowners are on the hook for 15% – down from the corporation’s initial offer of 30% – of the bill for damages caused when a car crashed into the building Dec. 3, 2022. (Tricia Weel photo)
Strata of condo damaged in White Rock car crash votes to accept ICBC offer