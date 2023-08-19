A 77-year-old man was allegedly robbed on Friday evening by two suspects. They are now in police custody. (Vladvictoria/Pixabay.com)

2 arrested in home invasion of senior in Yellowknife amid wildfire evacuation order

A man and woman were released on conditions they stay out of Yellowknife amid evacuation order

Behind evacuation lines in Yellowknife, police say there has been one break-and-enter involving a senior.

Yellowknife RCMP say that 34-year-old man and 30-year-old woman have been arrested after two suspects broke into the apartment of a 77-year-old man while armed with baseball bats on Friday night.

Police say that an unknown amount of cash and a cellphone were taken.

Investigators were able to use the apartment complex’s surveillance footage to identify the suspects who were located and arrested a short time later. Charges are pending and both were set to be released on Saturday with conditions to not be in Yellowknife while the evacuation order is ongoing.

In an unrelated incident within Yellowknife, police seized two grams of crack cocaine during a traffic stop early Saturday morning on Franklin Avenue. A 40-year-old man and 41-year-old woman were arrested.

During the road-side investigation, police allege the man attempted to grab a large hunting knife that was concealed in the car.

Both were released with the condition that they not be in Yellowknife during the evacuation and were transported to an evacuation departure location upon their release. Charges of possession of a controlled substance for the purpose of trafficking are also pending.

Police also received six other reports of suspicious people in neighbourhoods, two possible break-and-enter calls and one false alarm complaint. All were deemed unfounded, said Cpl. Matt Halstead, media relations officer with NT RCMP.

