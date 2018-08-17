Contributed photo Mia Pedersen independent council candidate for White Rock.

White Rock’s Mia Pedersen enters council race

Teacher will run as independent

White Rock resident Mia Pedersen has thrown her hat in the ring for the Oct. 20 civic election as an independent candidate for councillor.

In a news release sent to Peace Arch News Thursday, Pedersen said she believes voting in an independent councillor will “bring diversity, positive dialogue, and in essence, democracy back to our city hall,” and encouraged voters to get to know individual candidates, “as opposed to just voting for one party.”

“I will also not pander to votes by adding to my platform the expansion of the Peace Arch Hospital or the removal of the railway because over the years I’ve seen enough of this in other campaigns and to be honest, I just don’t see this happening in the next four years,” she said.

Pedersen, a high school teacher and Simon Fraser University graduate who has lived in the community for more than 10 years, said she is committed to running a positive campaign, however – one that emphasizes altruism and trust.

“I have no interest in belittling the current council, as their track record will be a part of their legacy and in the end, they will be my neighbours,” she said.

Pedersen said she will not be asking for monetary contributions, and will not post election signs, which she believes contribute to distracted driving.

“I will vote according to the needs and wants of our community, and thus not based solely on developers demands or on ‘party’ lines,” she added.

Pedersen is the fourth person to announce an independent run for White Rock council; she joins Jeffery Simpson, Zachary Johnson and Ernie Klassen.

