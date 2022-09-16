United Surrey’s 4-point public safety plan aims to ‘impact lives, not play politics’

Sukh Dhaliwal-led slate promises to build a law-enforcement training facility in Surrey, among other plans

United Surrey’s public safety plan pitches four proposals “designed to impact lives, not play politics.”

Led by mayoral candidate Sukh Dhaliwal, the civic election slate’s four-point plan includes donation of land holdings to build a law-enforcement training facility in Surrey, “to address current hiring and recruitment bottlenecks.”

The slate also wants to introduce a three-tier system “that guarantees timely and appropriate citizen responses by better utilizing a combination of law enforcement, mental health professionals and bylaw officers.”

A third election promise involves creating a new “City Hall youth hub” designed to centralize services, collaboration, venues, funding and accountability for youth outreach and support, focused on gang education and prevention strategies.

Dhaliwal also wants to hire 15 new firefighters annually for five years and construct a new firehall in the City Centre, to better address increased density and the ongoing opioid crisis.

Public safety solutions must be diversified to tackle the range of issues and concerns Surrey residents, Dhaliwal stated.

“Our platform offers real solutions to several of the major public safety issues our city is facing on a daily basis,” the mayoral candidate added. “Slogans and simplistic approaches are inadequate for Surrey’s rapid growth because residents deserve better than those using politics for personal gain.”

More details about the United Surrey slate are posted to unitesurrey.ca.

Eighty-four candidates are running in the Oct. 15 Surrey civic election, including eight mayoral candidates, 56 candidates for councillor and 20 for school trustee.

Running for mayor are Amrit Birring, Sukh Dhaliwal, Gordie Hogg, Brenda Locke, Doug McCallum, Kuldip Pelia, Jinny Sims and John Wolanski.



