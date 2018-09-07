Union president Mike Smith running for Delta council

Union president and long-time Delta resident Mike Smith has announced he is running as an independent candidate for council in the upcoming civic election.

Smith came to North Delta in 1991 and said he has loved it ever since.

”I’ve been so lucky to raise my children in such a beautiful, warm community, and I’ve been blessed again to help raise my grandchildren, right here at home,” Smith said in an email to the North Delta Reporter.

Smith spent most of his life working as a mechanic with Coast Mountain Bus Company, and for the past year has been President of Unifor Local 2200.

It has been my privilege for the last year … to be able to represent those folks I work alongside with,” he said.

Smith has also been active in the youth sports community in Delta, coaching a number of youth teams.

“I’ve loved my time involved in youth sports — it’s so important in our digital age to ensure our kids stay active and learn fundamental physical skills — and the opportunities it’s given me to be a mentor and help guide youth down the right path.” he said.

The civic elections take place on Saturday, Oct. 20, 2018, with advanced voting opportunities on Oct. 6, 10 and 11.

SEE ALSO: 26 candidates and counting for Delta civic election



editor@northdeltareporter.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter