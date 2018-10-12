Surrey mayoral candidates Tom Gill, left, and Doug McCallum. (Now-Leader file photos)

Surrey election

Surrey’s latest shooting being politicized

McCallum, Gill camps send out press releases hours after Surrey man was killed, about gang violence

Surrey’s 10th homicide of the year — a shooting — has become fodder for a civic election campaign that’s getting hotter in the home stretch.

Sumeet Randhawa, 30, of Surrey was shot in the 6700-block of 130th Street in Newton on Thursday afternoon and police are looking for a suspect. Of Surrey’s 10 homicides, seven of the victims died by gunfire.

There have been 33 shootings in Surrey in 2018. There were 59 shootings in Surrey during 2017, in 2016 there were 61 and in 2015 there were 88.

Detective Lara Jansen, of the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team said the shooting is believed to be connected to the “ongoing Lower Mainland gang conflict.”

READ ALSO: Man killed in Newton shooting, Surrey RCMP say

READ ALSO: Surrey mayoral candidates take each other to task

READ ELECTIONS QUESTIONS: Is Surrey safer than it was four years ago?

Mere hours after Randhawa died, the Surrey First campaign sent out a press release, “Shooting reinforces the need for full-on anti-gang campaign: Tom Gill.”

In the release, Gill says Thursday’s shooting reinforces the need for a “full-on anti-gang campaign” tackling gang recruitment.

“Surrey is a safe city, but targeted shootings like this shatter that sense of public safety,” the mayoral candidate said. “I’ve been clear in my campaign that I want to join other cities to ban hand guns, add more police officers and keep out kids out of the hands of gang recruiters.

“There’s no simple solution here, which means we have to take a full-on approach that includes prevention, enforcement and intervention. Like everyone in our city I’ve had it with these shootings and the people who think they own our streets.”

homelessphoto

ABOVE: Police investigate the fatal shooting in Newton Thursday afternoon. (Photo: Shane MacKichan)

Later, the Safe Surrey Coalition campaign weighed in with a press release of its own, taking Gill to task for “passing” on a public safety and crime question posed to all mayoral candidates on stage Wednesday night at a mayoral event at the Sheraton Hotel. Gill later told reporters he didn’t take the question because his blood sugar level was out of control.

Safe Surrey’s mayoral candidate Doug McCallum said in the release that the city should start the “full-on approach” Gill referred to by cancelling Surrey First’s “proposed quarter-billion dollar arts and cultural centre” and instead invest that money into creating a Surrey police force to replace the RCMP, “with the goal of making it much tougher for gangs to do business in Surrey.”

Voters go to the polls next Saturday, Oct. 20.


Doug Elford, a Safe Surrey Coalition candidate, stated in his slate’s release Thursday night that he’s running for council because he’s tired of the street violence.

“I will keep public safety top of mind for the whole term. This is not the first gang shooting close to my home. Everyone in my neighbourhood has had enough of this senseless violence. It has to be stopped.”


tom.zytaruk@surreynowleader.com
Like us on Facebook Follow us on Instagram and follow Tom on Twitter

Previous story
Smith calling for Delta to expand sidewalk program

Just Posted

Surrey’s latest shooting being politicized

McCallum, Gill camps send out press releases hours after Surrey man was killed, about gang violence

Surrey RCMP finds 67 mail ballot applications fraudulent

Investigators have not found evidence linking fraud to any candidate or slate

Cabinet minister talks pot with Langley stakeholders as legalization looms

Bill Blair and MP John Aldag spoke to locals about marijuana rules.

The Wheeling 8’s: How Surrey’s wheelchair dance club has kept rolling for 45 years

‘I can get a little dizzy out there,’ one dancer said at anniversary event at Chuck Bailey rec centre

Surrey school trustee candidates respond to PAN questionnaire

School board hopefuls asked to state top issues

The Wheeling 8’s: How Surrey’s wheelchair dance club has kept rolling for 45 years

‘I can get a little dizzy out there,’ one dancer said at anniversary event at Chuck Bailey rec centre

Alberta government says it would front $700M for Calgary Olympics

A draft plan for Calgary to potentially host the 2026 Games pegs the cost at $5.2 billion

Judge says it’s up to B.C. government to fund translator for murdered teen’s mom

The mother of a 13-year-old girl found murdered in a park in Burnaby, B.C., has requested a Mandarin translator

Bench made out of hockey sticks honours Humboldt Broncos at B.C. rink

Former NHLers, hockey moms, and local firms created the memorial.

High demand: Hiring undocumented B.C. construction workers even hurts those who obey rules

Consequences of hiring workers illegally exceed risks taken by workers and companies that hire them

Fashion Fridays: Kim’s favourite fall things

Kim XO, lets you know the best online shopping tips during Fashion Fridays on the Black Press Media Network

Speed limit hikes caused more fatalities on B.C. highways: Study

A new study from UBC says the increased rural highway speed limits in British Columbia led to more deaths on our roads.

Canucks owner says Abbotsford one ‘option’ for farm team

Club’s contract with current home of farm team expires at the end of this hockey year

Facebook says hackers accessed 29M people’s accounts

Facebook says hackers accessed data from 29 million accounts as part of the security breach disclosed two weeks ago.

Most Read