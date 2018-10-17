Surrey’s advance polling numbers doubled

This year 22,185 advance ballots were cast compared to 11,747 in the 2014 civic election

The number of Surrey voters who cast a ballot in advance of Saturday’s civic election has more than doubled that of the 2014 election.

Advance voting days were held in Surrey on Oct. 6, 10, 11 and 13 and if the numbers from those polls are any indication, it looks like the city will see a higher voter turnout than usual on election day.

“I am informed that the unofficial total number of ballots cast during the four advance voting opportunities is 22,185 and that the total number of registered electors on the voters list immediately before the first advance voting opportunity on Oct. 6 was 317,462,” Anthony Capuccinello Iraci, Surrey’s chief election officer, told the Now-Leader.

“I am also informed that in the 2014 election at total of 11,747 ballots were cast during the advance voting opportunities and that the total number of registered electors on the voters list at that time was 287,904.”



