Surrey Honeybee Centre founder to run for council with Integrity Now

Cloverdale resident John Gibeau is running for a seat on council with Bruce Hayne’s team

John Gibeau of Surrey’s Honeybee Centre has joined Bruce Hayne’s Integrity Now team for the upcoming election on Oct. 20. (File photo)

The founder of Surrey’s Honeybee Centre has joined mayoral candidate Bruce Hayne’s Integrity Now slate as a council candidate.

Longtime Cloverdale resident John Gibeau announced his candidacy in a press release Wednesday (Aug. 22).

“I love this city and it is where I have had success in small business and sustainable farming,” said Gibeau, who is a former police officer and past president of the Cloverdale Chamber. “I look forward to working to give back to the city I love.

“It is integrity, authentic and ethical leadership, exceptional community listening, and an appreciation for the pulse of the city that I see in the Integrity Now slate,” he added.

Current councillor and mayoral hopeful Hayne, who split from Surrey First in June to form his own party, said he’s “thrilled” Gibeau is joining his team, adding that his long history of service to the city makes him an ideal candidate.

“As a former police officer, long-time businessperson with deep connections to the agricultural industry of our city, John will make an exceptional city councillor and I’m proud to have him as part of our team,” said Hayne in a release. “As the founder of the HoneyBee Centre in Cloverdale and with his 16-year plus history as a police officer, John brings an incredibly diverse and important perspective to our team.”

Hayne said Gibeau has worked for RCMP, as well as a municipal force in New Westminster.

“He wrote his thesis on public safety,” said Hayne. “He’s got some excellent ideas and a lot of deep knowledge of policing in communities.”

Other council candidates on the Intregity Now slate include engineer and business owner Avi Dhaliwal, small business owner Rina Gill (who ran unsuccessfully in the last Surrey civic election), and incumbent Councillor Barbara Steele, who also split from Surrey First to run alongside Hayne in the upcoming election on Oct. 20.

Other slates running in the fall election include former Surrey mayor Doug McCallun’s Safe Surrey Coalition, People First Surrey, the “left-leaning” Proudly Surrey, and Surrey First with current Councillor Tom Gill leading the team and seeking the mayor’s chair.

The Surrey Community Alliance party seems to have been dissolved after founder Doug Elford split to run with McCallum. Council candidates on that slate (Asad Syed, Saira Aujla, Bernie Sheppard and Imtiaz Popat) are considered independents for the time being.

Surrey voters head to the polls on Oct. 20.

Click here to see a list of all candidates so far.

