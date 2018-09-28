Surrey First promises to build a ‘world class,’ 1200-seat performing arts centre

The party says the preliminary 240,000-square-foot concept is estimated to cost $245 million

Surrey First has announced the details of its arts and culture platform, and it includes building a “world class” performing arts centre, developing a “contemporary art gallery in South Surrey and new spaces for artists in community centres.

The slate, led by mayoral candidate and incumbent Councillor Tom Gill, promises to create an endowment fund to “kick-start plans for a world class performing arts centre,” double arts and culture grants, and use the “maker space” planned for the new Clayton Community Centre as a model for more artist work spaces across the city.

A release notes “the 1,200-seat performing arts centre would include a smaller 200-seat theatre and rehearsal space, expanded lobby for receptions, meeting space for conferences and a privately-run signature restaurant. The preliminary 240,000-square-foot concept is estimated at $245 million.”

See also: Integrity Now says performance, cultural centre is ‘much needed’ in Surrey

Gill said he would commit $1 million annually over the next five years to an arts and culture endowment fund as a way of launching plans for the performing arts centre, including developing a detailed financial and fundraising case that would include other levels of government and “local philanthropists with a passion for the arts.”

He said it would take four years to put a business case together, find partners and secure funding “but I believe we can have our performing arts centre open within 10 years. But, the time to start is now.”

Gill said the arts centre would be a “catalyst for a vibrant entertainment district in and around city centre and a major attraction for those of us in Surrey as well as visitors from across the region.”

“Great cities, the ones we all admire, have a strong and vibrant creative side and Surrey is no different,” Gill said in a release. “We have a very creative arts and cultural community in Surrey. We want to encourage that talent and see it flourish right across our city. For instance, the performing arts centre will be a creative hub for Surrey, a destination for our region and an anchor for a vibrant new entertainment district.”

Meantime, incumbent Councillor Vera LeFranc said Surrey First would double arts and culture grants from $500,000 to $1 million annually over the next five years.

“Creativity helps define a city and the creative economy is a growing part of our community,” said LeFranc. “Expanding arts and culture programs is also a wonderful way to engage our children and teens. It fits perfectly with our anti-gang plans and like free access to our pools, rinks and gyms, our arts and culture programs are a really positive way to reach out and protect our kids.”

Gill said the contemporary art gallery in South Surrey represents much-needed gallery space for Surrey artists.

“Art is meant to be seen,” explained Gill. “The new gallery in South Surrey is an important part of our art and culture platform because it goes a long way to giving Surrey’s artists the space they need to showcase their talent. At the same time, the addition of ‘maker space’ at the Clayton Community Centre will promote collaboration between artists and is a terrific model for more working spaces at other centres around the city. When you knit all of these creative pieces together it represents a long-term commitment that will encourage the tremendous talent that calls Surrey home.”

Click here to read more election stories.

Other election news:

See also: Surrey’s mayoral candidates civil at the Civic in Whalley

See also: ACT Now Surrey trustee candidates want elected board to provide needed learning support

See also: Mayoral candidates weigh in on Cloverdale concerns at first all-candidates meeting

See also: ‘Speed dating’ all-candidates meeting in Surrey zeroes in on homelessness and housing

See also: A list of all-candidates meetings in Surrey

See also: SURREY ELECTION: 8 running for mayor, 48 council hopefuls, 30 trustee candidates

See also: ELECTION QUESTIONS: Is Surrey safer than it was four years ago?

See also: Proudly Surrey slate vows to build community centres every three kilometres around city

See also: Safe Surrey Coalition opposes removing any property from ALR

See also: Surrey First vows to create ‘Mayor’s Youth Council’ if elected

See also: Surrey Students NOW slate plans SOGI info session

See also: Another Surrey mayoral candidate wants to ‘pause’ LRT plans

See also: Proudly Surrey modifies child-care policy

See also: McCallum says Surrey LRT communication plan close to election is ‘perceived interference’

See also: Gill says he’s ‘prepared’ to make handguns ‘biggest’ issue in Surrey civic election

See also: ELECTION QUESTIONS: Does Surrey need its own police force?

See also: Surrey mayoral candidates weigh in on proposed supportive housing in Cloverdale

See also: Surrey First vows to expand city efforts to make kids with autism ‘feel at home’

See also: Laurie Guerra to run with Safe Surrey Coalition again

See also: ELECTION QUESTIONS: What would happen if Surrey LRT was scrapped?

See also: Hayne wants answers after cancellation of two Surrey public safety meetings

See also: People First Surrey announces final three candidates

See also: Two-person ‘Progressive Sustainable Surrey’ slate joins election race

See also: New ‘Act NOW Surrey’ slate joins school board election race

See also: Cloverdale realtor Becky Zhou to run for Surrey council

See also: John Wolanski to run for Surrey mayor

See also: Surrey First promising free access to pools, rinks and gyms for Surrey youth

See also: Proudly Surrey says asbestos needs to be removed from all schools, now

See also: EXCLUSIVE: Why we left Surrey First

See also: VIDEO: Surrey First announces full slate of candidates

See also: Mayoral candidate Pauline Greaves joins Proudly Surrey slate

See also: Parshotam Goel joins Proudly Surrey slate

See also: Steven Pettigrew and Jack Hundial join McCallum’s Safe Surrey slate

See also: Proudly Surrey announces fourth school board candidate

See also: People First Surrey announces mayoral candidate, third council hopeful

See also: Brenda Locke, Mandeep Nagra join McCallum’s Safe Surrey Coalition

See also: BUCHOLTZ: Surrey First naysayer goes out with a bang

See also: Woods joins Hayne’s Integrity Now slate as Surrey council candidate

See also: Handgun ban issue fires up Surrey candidates

See also: Surrey Honeybee Centre founder to run for council with Integrity Now

See also: Councillor Dave Woods resigns from Surrey First

See also: New independent school board candidate in Surrey

See also: Dr. Allison Patton joins Safe Surrey Coalition slate

See also: Downtown Surrey BIA announces all-candidates meetings

See also: Retired teacher Julia Poole to run for Surrey school board

See also: Pauline Greaves joins mayoral race in Surrey

See also: Avi Dhaliwal joins Surrey Integrity Now as council candidate

See also: Proudly Surrey wants to build a Rita Johnston statue, rename the Pattullo to Bob Bose Bridge

See also: McCallum keeps ‘Safe Surrey Coalition’ name, announces new candidate

See also: Rina Gill joins Bruce Hayne’s ‘Surrey Integrity Now’ party

See also: Doug Elford resigns from his Surrey party to run with McCallum

See also: People First Surrey announces first two candidates

See also: Doug McCallum running for Surrey mayor

See also: Former Surrey First Councillor Bruce Hayne to run for mayor

See also: Tom Gill is Surrey First’s mayoral candidate