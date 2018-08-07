SURREY ELECTION: A list of candidates

Here’s a list of everyone who is running in the 2018 civic election in Surrey — so far

Surrey residents will elect a new mayor, council and school board on Oct. 20, 2018.

In the lead up to voting day, the nomination period will be from Sept. 4 to 14 and the campaign period will run from Sept. 22 to Oct. 20.

Here are the candidates who have told the Now-Leader they will be running in the upcoming civic election.

(This list will be updated as new candidates announce.)

Mayoral candidates

Tom Gill (Surrey First, currently a councillor)

Bruce Hayne (Independent, former Surrey First member, currently a councillor)

Doug McCallum (former Surrey mayor)

Council candidates

Felix Konguy (Proudly Surrey)

Stuart Parker (Proudly Surrey)

Adam MacGillivray (Proudly Surrey)

Doug Elford (Surrey Community Alliance)

Asad Syed (Surrey Community Alliance)

Saira Aujla (Surrey Community Alliance)

Bernie Sheppard (Surrey Community Alliance)

Imtiaz Popat (Surrey Community Alliance)

Roslyn Cassells (Independent)

Barbara Steele (Independent, former Surrey First member, running with mayoral candidate Hayne)

Vera LeFranc (Surrey First, incumbent)

Mike Starchuk (Surrey First, incumbent)

Dave Woods (Surrey First, incumbent)

School board candidates

Rina Diaz-Orellana (Proudly Surrey)

Dean McGee (Proudly Surrey)

Diana Ng (Proudly Surrey)

Niovi Patsicakis (Surrey Community Alliance)

Laurie Larsen (Surrey First, incumbent, board chair)

Terry Allen (Surrey First, incumbent, vice-chair)

Shawn Wilson (Surrey First, incumbent)

Bob Holmes (Surrey First, incumbent)

Garry Thind (Surrey First, incumbent)

Gary Tymoschuk (Surrey First, incumbent)

Are you or someone you know running in the upcoming election? Let us know by emailing edit@surreynowleader.com.

