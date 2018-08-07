SURREY ELECTION: A list of candidates

Surrey residents will elect a new mayor, council and school board on Oct. 20, 2018.
In the lead up to voting day, the nomination period will be from Sept. 4 to 14 and the campaign period will run from Sept. 22 to Oct. 20.
Here are the candidates who have told the Now-Leader they will be running in the upcoming civic election.
(This list will be updated as new candidates announce.)
Mayoral candidates
- Tom Gill (Surrey First, currently a councillor)
- Bruce Hayne (Independent, former Surrey First member, currently a councillor)
- Doug McCallum (former Surrey mayor)
Council candidates
- Felix Konguy (Proudly Surrey)
- Stuart Parker (Proudly Surrey)
- Adam MacGillivray (Proudly Surrey)
- Doug Elford (Surrey Community Alliance)
- Asad Syed (Surrey Community Alliance)
- Saira Aujla (Surrey Community Alliance)
- Bernie Sheppard (Surrey Community Alliance)
- Imtiaz Popat (Surrey Community Alliance)
- Roslyn Cassells (Independent)
- Barbara Steele (Independent, former Surrey First member, running with mayoral candidate Hayne)
- Vera LeFranc (Surrey First, incumbent)
- Mike Starchuk (Surrey First, incumbent)
- Dave Woods (Surrey First, incumbent)
School board candidates
- Rina Diaz-Orellana (Proudly Surrey)
- Dean McGee (Proudly Surrey)
- Diana Ng (Proudly Surrey)
- Niovi Patsicakis (Surrey Community Alliance)
- Laurie Larsen (Surrey First, incumbent, board chair)
- Terry Allen (Surrey First, incumbent, vice-chair)
- Shawn Wilson (Surrey First, incumbent)
- Bob Holmes (Surrey First, incumbent)
- Garry Thind (Surrey First, incumbent)
- Gary Tymoschuk (Surrey First, incumbent)
Are you or someone you know running in the upcoming election? Let us know by emailing edit@surreynowleader.com.
Click here to read more election news.