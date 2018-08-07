Surrey City Hall. (Photo: Now-Leader file)

SURREY ELECTION: A list of candidates

Here’s a list of everyone who is running in the 2018 civic election in Surrey — so far

Surrey residents will elect a new mayor, council and school board on Oct. 20, 2018.

In the lead up to voting day, the nomination period will be from Sept. 4 to 14 and the campaign period will run from Sept. 22 to Oct. 20.

Here are the candidates who have told the Now-Leader they will be running in the upcoming civic election.

(This list will be updated as new candidates announce.)

Mayoral candidates

  • Tom Gill (Surrey First, currently a councillor)
  • Bruce Hayne (Independent, former Surrey First member, currently a councillor)
  • Doug McCallum (former Surrey mayor)

Council candidates

  • Felix Konguy (Proudly Surrey)
  • Stuart Parker (Proudly Surrey)
  • Adam MacGillivray (Proudly Surrey)
  • Doug Elford (Surrey Community Alliance)
  • Asad Syed (Surrey Community Alliance)
  • Saira Aujla (Surrey Community Alliance)
  • Bernie Sheppard (Surrey Community Alliance)
  • Imtiaz Popat (Surrey Community Alliance)
  • Roslyn Cassells (Independent)
  • Barbara Steele (Independent, former Surrey First member, running with mayoral candidate Hayne)
  • Vera LeFranc (Surrey First, incumbent)
  • Mike Starchuk (Surrey First, incumbent)
  • Dave Woods (Surrey First, incumbent)

School board candidates

  • Rina Diaz-Orellana (Proudly Surrey)
  • Dean McGee (Proudly Surrey)
  • Diana Ng (Proudly Surrey)
  • Niovi Patsicakis (Surrey Community Alliance)
  • Laurie Larsen (Surrey First, incumbent, board chair)
  • Terry Allen (Surrey First, incumbent, vice-chair)
  • Shawn Wilson (Surrey First, incumbent)
  • Bob Holmes (Surrey First, incumbent)
  • Garry Thind (Surrey First, incumbent)
  • Gary Tymoschuk (Surrey First, incumbent)

Are you or someone you know running in the upcoming election? Let us know by emailing edit@surreynowleader.com.

