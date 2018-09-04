Steven Pettigrew and Jack Hundial join McCallum’s Safe Surrey slate

Pettigrew is leader of the Save Hawthorne Park group, and Hundial is a retired police officer

Guildford resident Steven Pettigrew has joined Doug McCallum’s Safe Surrey Coalition for the upcoming Oct. 20 election. He is seeking a council seat.

Local activist Steven Pettigrew and former cop Jack Hundial have joined former Surrey mayor Doug McCallum’s Safe Surrey Coalition and will be running for council seats in the Oct. 20 election.

Pettigrew is the leader of the Save Hawthorne Park group, who fought to halt city plans to build a road through the greenspace.

“Through the Save Hawthorne Park campaign, I’ve become painfully aware of the many shortcomings in city policies and politics,” said Pettigrew, who has lives in Guildford for 17 years with his wife and two sons. “I’ve spent countless hours talking with many of you and getting your feedback about how the city can be improved.”

Pettigrew said for the last six months he has “immersed” himself in city business, attending committee meetings and learning how the city works.

“I am now ready to take my place on council and serve you well,” said Pettigrew, who has also been his Block Watch captain for 14 years. “I want to make positive changes to the way Surrey is run in-order-to improve the lives of the people who live and work here.”

McCallum said the Safe Surrey team will “benefit from having Stephen’s voice on council reminding us of our promise of smart development. The people of Surrey will be heard. Their opinions and concerns will be well represented.”

Hundial, meantime, is a recently retired police officer with 25 years as a cop under his belt.

Last posted to the Surrey RCMP as a staff sergeant, McCallum said Hundial is the right person to have on council as the city shifts toward a local police force – a promise of the party.

Hundial has experience working on provincial policing programs, and for three years was with the BC Police Services as a risk and security manager.

“Jack understands the best practices that other municipal police forces currently have in place,” a Safe Surrey release states. “He knows what’s needed to build Surrey’s own police force and to ensure that it’s ready to tackle the gangs and gun crimes.”

Hundial, who lives in Chimney Heights, says “for the past 13 years there has been a general lack of consultation with Surrey residents when key decisions are made.

“As your councillor, I will help the city develop a City of Surrey ethics commissioner and ombudsperson. Through this initiative, citizens of Surrey can be sure that the mayor, council and senior staff are held accountable to the citizens when allegation of corruption and wrong-doing are identified,” he added.

Hundial, who now owns a restaurant in Clayton Heights said he understands “the frustration caused by delays in permitting and the difficulty accessing services in the city. I’m proud to be working in the Safe Surrey Coalition with professionals who are dedicated to community service. The coalition values debate and diversity.”

Hundial has volunteered on several city committees, and as a board member of PICS (Progressive Intercultural Community Services).

Hundial and Pettigrew join several other council candidates on the Safe Surrey slate including Brenda Locke, Mandeep Nagra, Dr. Allison Patton, community advocate Doug Elford (who split from the Surrey Community Alliance party he formed to run with McCallum) and longtime lawyer Bableen Rana.

Other slates running in the fall election include Surrey First, former Surrey First Councillor Bruce Hayne’s Integrity Now slate, People First Surrey, and the “left-leaning” Proudly Surrey.

The Surrey Community Alliance party seems to have been dissolved after founder Doug Elford split to run with McCallum. Council candidates on that slate (Asad Syed, Saira Aujla, Bernie Sheppard and Imtiaz Popat) are considered independents for the time being.

Surrey voters head to the polls on Oct. 20.

