‘Speed dating’ all-candidates meeting in Surrey zeroes in on homelessness and housing

Candidates mingle with residents at tables with various topics, in 10-minute intervals

There are so many political hopefuls in the Surrey election this year, the first all-candidates meeting opted for a “speed dating” format.

Hosted by the Surrey Homelessness and Housing Task Force, the evening’s theme naturally centres around issues of homelessness and housing affordability in the city.

Things kicked off at 6 p.m. at City Centre Library, with organizers expecting all of the election parties to have a presence.

Organizer and host Jonquil Hallgate said the event is not focusing on “what people have or haven’t done in the past, we want to know going forward, how are we going to get on top of the issue in the future.”

First all-candidate meeting in #surreybc kicking off at City Centre Library. Hosted by @SurreyHHTF, in a “speed dating” format. Very neat. Host Jonquil Hallgate explains how it will work. pic.twitter.com/DQWMZHqIdA — Surrey Now-Leader (@SurreyNowLeader) September 26, 2018

As per the format, candidates will rotate around the room to different tables with various themes, said Hallgate.

See also: All-candidates meetings: In Surrey, civic election candidates have their say starting Sept. 25

Related story: SURREY ELECTION: 8 running for mayor, 48 council hopefuls, 30 trustee candidates

“So topics could include affordable housing, transportation, street homelessness. Candidates will be split up so they’re not with one of their own, and they’ll go around from one table to the next, for 10 minutes or so.”

The first table the Now-Leader listened in on was about the location of shelters, and how to quickly establish a solution for the homeless.

Surrey First council candidate and incumbent Mike Starchuk spoke about a Surrey-based company that creates modular housing that he’d like to see utilized for these projects.

“We’re talking legos,” Starchuk remarked, noting he’s been encouraging the provincial government to find out how to involve the company to build a solution.

“These people within 90 days can be in production and within 120 days, start constructing it,” he added.

Proudly Surrey council candidate Felix Kongyuy liked that idea.

For his part, Kongyuy called for the city to “incentivize” developers to build affordable housing. He called for a structure with a mix of people who are middle- and lower-income, “so people don’t feel like they’re being discriminated against or pushed out.”

Paul Rusan, running for council with the People First Surrey slate, said “there’s no fast way to fix this problem,” referring to housing for the homeless, noting it takes three years to build a home.

“I think a new facility should be government owned,” said Rusan. “If you make it private, it’s going to become a business sooner or later.”

These three candidates also spoke about the Guildford shelter along 104th Avenue next to the Superstore.

Kongyuy said that location, as a shelter, was successful but said the city could have consulted with the community more.

“In the end, in Guildford, it worked out fine. People don’t even know there’s something existing there. But going to people with more information about projects like that will help. I didn’t see enough public consultation.”

Starchuk, too, saw that project as a success.

“The community in the Guildford area was worried about how that was going to interact with the young athletes that were in the park. When you talk about location, location, location, you have to talk about the facility.”

Starchuk noted the building was renovated to give residents of the project their space, indoors and out, but also to minimize impact on the neighbourhood.

At the same table, but later in the night, a handful of candidates were asked to comment on how to address community resistance to facilities for the homeless.

John Gibeau running for council with Integrity Now said he wants to see “purpose-built housing” for the homeless, and said they should “be located all over Surrey, and all town centres with the community’s participation…. No community is 100 per cent going to give its approval.”

Surrey First Councillor Vera LeFranc was sitting with Gibeau, when the 60-unit supportive housing project in Cloverdale arose – a proposal that was opposed by many in the community and as a result, BC Housing withdrew its application.

LeFranc said she had hoped to see all the proposed locations – not just one site, as was done in Cloverdale – for the 240 permanent homes for the homeless proposed to replace the 160 temporary modular units in Whalley set up this summer.

LeFranc said it would be best to roll out all proposed locations throughout the city, so one community doesn’t feel it’s being singled out.

Safe Surrey Coalition council candidate and longtime community advocate Doug Elford expressed his concern about “rentovictions.”

Elford said his son was rent-evicted this summer.

“The landlord knew he could get double the rent, he weas living in a basement suite. He had a lease that was a good deal, the landlord realized he couldn’t kick him out by law. They paid him out, two months rent, here’s your damage deposit, have a nice life,” said Elford. “He ended up on my couch for two months. He’s not technically homeless but he would’ve been if somebody hadn’t accomodated him.”

More to come.