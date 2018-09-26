Safe Surrey Coalition says it will set up an ‘Office of Ethics’ if elected

Slate says the permanent office would ‘ensure transparency and fair treatment of all citizens’

Former Surrey mayor Doug McCallum hopes to regain his seat in the Oct. 20 election, alongside his Safe Surrey Coalition. (Photo: Amy Reid)

Mayoral hopeful Doug McCallum and his Safe Surrey Coalition vow to create a “permanent Office of Ethics Commissioner” at city hall, if elected.

The slate says the office would “ensure transparency and fair treatment of all citizens.”

“The time has come for this,” said Safe Surrey council candidate Jack Hundial, in a Sept. 25 release. “We all need to know that business at city hall is conducted fairly and that everyone stays within the rules.”

Former Surrey mayor McCallum said this is a step in the right direction.

“Good government comes from having a clear focus on priorities that are important to the citizens.”

