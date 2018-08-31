The Surrey School District Education Office. (File photo)

Proudly Surrey announces fourth school board candidate

Businessman Kapil Goyal is seeking a seat on the Surrey Board of Education in the Oct. 20 election

The “left-leaning” Proudly Surrey party has announced its fourth school board candidate.

Businessman Kapil Goyal is running for trustee under the party’s banner, joining other Proudly Surrey school board candidates Diana Ng, Dean McGee and Rina Diaz.

“It might be surprising to see a successful businessperson like myself choosing Proudly Surrey out of the parties standing in this election,” said Goyal, who immigrated to Surrey in 2006 and owns Newton-based Golden Ears Insurance.

“But the business sense that Proudly Surrey brings to school board politics, their ideas to combine the capital spending power of school board and council, to make labour negotiations more accountable and closer to home; these are the most fiscally responsible and dynamic ideas in this election.”

Goyal said a school trustee “needs to be determined and have the will to fight for the all-round development of our school system. It requires close monitoring and the courage to make reforms when required. I have the determination, I have the will, and I have the courage.”

Goyal is a father of two and an active member of the Vedic Hindu Cultural Society.

The team’s campaign manager, Tom Ewasiuk, said Proudly Surrey “has rescinded a key founding article of the party and has chosen to run a majority slate of School Trustee candidates.”

“It is becoming clear that despite the desperate need for a comprehensive, co-ordinated community school strategy for Surrey, we are the only opposition party running seriously for both council and school board,” said Ewasiuk in a release. “As such, we must prepare to govern at the school board level.”

Party co-founder Dean McGee echoed his comments.

“One of the reasons we feel Kapil’s credentials are ideal for us is that we are the only party promising to bring transparency and accountability to the self-insurance schemes our school board and council have been participating in for the past generation,” said McGee in a release. “The equity in our insurance pools should be backing solid social investments in our city. We need to lift the veil of secrecy and get those funds working for the people of Surrey. Kapil will be your person on that case.”

Previous story
Brenda Locke, Mandeep Nagra join McCallum’s Safe Surrey Coalition
Next story
People First Surrey announces mayoral candidate, third council hopeful

Just Posted

BC Ferries cancels four sailings between Swartz Bay and Tsawwassen

Spirit of Vancouver Island out of service for two sailings out of each location

Proudly Surrey announces fourth school board candidate

Businessman Kapil Goyal is seeking a seat on the Surrey Board of Education in the Oct. 20 election

VIDEO: Hay truck catches fire on Highway 99

Incident north of 16 Avenue overpass Thursday

Surrey MPs throw a pizza party for Whalley Little League team

Video games and video greeting from PM Trudeau at Thursday event

Camera installed at Surrey eagle preserve

Rally planned for vandalized Croydon Drive eagle tree

Two sons lost to the opioid crisis, a B.C. mother calls for change

A Kelowna mother fights to stop the harm as Aug. 31 marks Overdose Awareness Day.

Aggressive black bear prompts warning at popular North Vancouver park

The bear is reported to have chased a runner, killed a dog at Lynn Headwaters Regional Park

5 to start your day

First Nations applaud Trans Mountain court ruling, ex-cop pleads guilty to breach of trust, and more

B.C. government sets goals as kids head back to school in September

The B.C. Teachers’ Federation has blamed a shortage of teachers and specialists for causing disruptions in the last school year.

Canadian hockey player leaving hospital two months after campfire explosion

Lethbridge Hurricanes forward Ryan Vandervlis, burned in campfire incident, tweets he will be released from hospital.

No deal yet as NAFTA renegotiation talks turn bitter at critical stage

Freeland, Lighthizer reconvene in Washington as NAFTA talks reach critical stage

A look at the Canadian Football League at the halfway mark

It’s Labour Day in the CFL, and for many, the unofficial start of the season.

Jason Kenney criticizes federal judges on Trans Mountain pipeline case

Federal judges out of touch in Trans Mountain pipeline expansion case, says Kenney

Updated: Notley pulling Alberta out of federal climate plan after pipeline decision

Notley is also saying Trudeau must call an emergency session of Parliament

Most Read