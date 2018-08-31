Proudly Surrey announces fourth school board candidate

Businessman Kapil Goyal is seeking a seat on the Surrey Board of Education in the Oct. 20 election

The “left-leaning” Proudly Surrey party has announced its fourth school board candidate.

Businessman Kapil Goyal is running for trustee under the party’s banner, joining other Proudly Surrey school board candidates Diana Ng, Dean McGee and Rina Diaz.

“It might be surprising to see a successful businessperson like myself choosing Proudly Surrey out of the parties standing in this election,” said Goyal, who immigrated to Surrey in 2006 and owns Newton-based Golden Ears Insurance.

“But the business sense that Proudly Surrey brings to school board politics, their ideas to combine the capital spending power of school board and council, to make labour negotiations more accountable and closer to home; these are the most fiscally responsible and dynamic ideas in this election.”

Goyal said a school trustee “needs to be determined and have the will to fight for the all-round development of our school system. It requires close monitoring and the courage to make reforms when required. I have the determination, I have the will, and I have the courage.”

Goyal is a father of two and an active member of the Vedic Hindu Cultural Society.

The team’s campaign manager, Tom Ewasiuk, said Proudly Surrey “has rescinded a key founding article of the party and has chosen to run a majority slate of School Trustee candidates.”

“It is becoming clear that despite the desperate need for a comprehensive, co-ordinated community school strategy for Surrey, we are the only opposition party running seriously for both council and school board,” said Ewasiuk in a release. “As such, we must prepare to govern at the school board level.”

Party co-founder Dean McGee echoed his comments.

“One of the reasons we feel Kapil’s credentials are ideal for us is that we are the only party promising to bring transparency and accountability to the self-insurance schemes our school board and council have been participating in for the past generation,” said McGee in a release. “The equity in our insurance pools should be backing solid social investments in our city. We need to lift the veil of secrecy and get those funds working for the people of Surrey. Kapil will be your person on that case.”