Surrey First Education incumbents lead early polls in Surrey school board race

Polls have closed in Surrey and White Rock for the election of school board trustees.

Polls closed across Surrey and White Rock at 8 p.m.

A total of six trustees are to be elected in Surrey.

According to preliminary results posted after 9 p.m., the six Surrey First Education incumbents were leading the polls, including Terry Allen (31,179 votes) Garry Thind (26981), Laurie Larsen (25,798), Bob Holmes (25,416), Shawn Wilson (23,834) and Gary Tymoschuk (23,003).

For the lone White Rock representative seat on Surrey school board veteran trustee Laurae McNally won with 4,345 votes, over challenger Sikander Hayat’s 1,107.

Other Surrey candidates for the school board include: Lisa Alexis (independent), Terry Allen (Surrey First Education), Sonia Andhi (Surrey Students Now), Balraj Atwal (independent), Jasvinder Singh Badesha (independent), Cindy Dalglish (Surrey Students Now), Sukhy Dhillon (independent), Rina Diaz (Proudly Surrey), Charlene Dobie (Surrey Students Now), Kapil Goyal (Proudly Surrey), Gordon Hepner (independent), Martin Hilmer (independent), Bob Holmes (Surrey First Education), Dean McGee (Proudly Surrey), Jasbir Narwal (independent), Diana Ng (Proudly Surrey), Niovi Patsicakis (Act Now Surrey), Julia Poole (independent), Dupinder Kaur Saran (Act Now Surrey), Amanda Smith-Weston (independent), Garry Thind (Surrey First Education), Gary Tymoschuk (Surrey First Education), Mary-Em Waddington (Surrey Students Now), Shawn Wilson (Surrey First Education) and Adele Yu (independent).