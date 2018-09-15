People First Surrey announces final three candidates

People First Surrey has announced its three remaining council candidates while a previously announced candidate has decided to run as an independent.
The newly announced candidates are Maria Foster, Yanni Yu and Murali Krishnan.
Kuldip Pelia has decided to run as an independent, according to a release from People First Surrey.
The nomination period for candidates closed Friday, Sept. 14 and the campaign period has now officially begun.
Foster, a working mom who grew up in Surrey, is a project controller for a large organization streamlining tasks to save costs, and Foster was “to bring her experience to City hall to make city hall more efficient and save taxpayers’ dollars.”
“We all work very hard to pay our taxes, so it is time regular people with no vested interests, like our team get in and do a better job than seasoned, complacent politicians,” Foster said in the release.
Yu, a small business owner, is a chartered professional accountant and a certified general accountant. The news release states that Yu, who lives in the Guildford area, came to Canada with “literally 500 dollars” and has gone through steps that most new immigrants have gone through.
“She has abundant experiences of utilizing limited resources in most effective and efficient ways. Yanni believes using technology will reduce redundancy and bureaucracy to save taxpayers dollars.”
The final new candidate for People First Surrey, is Krishnan who has lived in Fleetwood for the past 20 years and works as a notary public. Krishnan is the past-president of Johnston Heights Secondary and is a member of the Fraser Heights Rotary Club, reads the release.
The news release states that Pelia’s views on cancelling RCMP contracts immediately and bringing in a Surrey police force without knowing the costs involved is not supported by People First Surrey.
“We believe the RCMP vs. Municipal force choice or the handgun ban choice has minimal impact on the actual issue of crime in the city will be a distraction from real solutions.”
People First Surrey also includes mayoral candidate Rajesh Jayaprakash and council candidates Paul Rusan and Thampy Rajan.
Other slates in the upcoming Oct. 20 election in Surrey are Surrey First, Integrity Now, Safe Surrey Coalition, People First Surrey, Proudly Surrey, Independent Surrey Voters Association, as well as the Surrey Students NOW team that’s exclusively running for school board.