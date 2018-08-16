Pauline Greaves joins mayoral race in Surrey

Surrey now has four candidates for mayor in the upcoming Oct. 20 election.
On Wednesday (Aug. 15) Dr. Pauline Greaves announced her mayoral candidacy.
For now, Greaves says she will run as an independent but noted that “joining a slate is under consideration.”
“Her platform focuses on the need for a municipal police force, possibly aligned with a bordering community, improved infrastructure to meet Surrey’ explosive development and the need for accessible and affordable housing,” a release notes. “An empty house tax must be implemented in order that the latter goal can be met.”
Greaves’ bio describes her as an educator who “brings experience in management, administration and leadership in education while placing great emphasis on inclusion and equal opportunity for all children and young adults.”
Greaves joins three other mayoral candidates in Surrey, including Surrey First’s Tom Gill, Surrey Integrity Now’s Bruce Hayne (formerly Surrey First), and Safe Surrey Coalition’s Doug McCallum, who served as the city’s mayor from 1996 to 2005.
Click here to see more election news.
amy.reid@surreynowleader.com
Like us on Facebook Follow us on Instagram and follow Amy on Twitter