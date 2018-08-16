Pauline Greaves joins mayoral race in Surrey

Greaves says she will run as an independent, but ‘joining a slate is under consideration’

Pauline Greaves has announced she will run for mayor in Surrey. (Submitted photo)

Surrey now has four candidates for mayor in the upcoming Oct. 20 election.

On Wednesday (Aug. 15) Dr. Pauline Greaves announced her mayoral candidacy.

For now, Greaves says she will run as an independent but noted that “joining a slate is under consideration.”

“Her platform focuses on the need for a municipal police force, possibly aligned with a bordering community, improved infrastructure to meet Surrey’ explosive development and the need for accessible and affordable housing,” a release notes. “An empty house tax must be implemented in order that the latter goal can be met.”

Greaves’ bio describes her as an educator who “brings experience in management, administration and leadership in education while placing great emphasis on inclusion and equal opportunity for all children and young adults.”

Greaves joins three other mayoral candidates in Surrey, including Surrey First’s Tom Gill, Surrey Integrity Now’s Bruce Hayne (formerly Surrey First), and Safe Surrey Coalition’s Doug McCallum, who served as the city’s mayor from 1996 to 2005.

Click here to see a list of all candidates in the upcoming civic election.

Other election news:

See also: Proudly Surrey wants to build a Rita Johnston statue, rename the Pattullo to Bob Bose Bridge

See also: McCallum keeps ‘Safe Surrey Coalition’ name, announces new candidate

See also: Doug Elford resigns from his Surrey party to run with McCallum

See also: Rina Gill joins Bruce Hayne’s ‘Surrey Integrity Now’ party

See also: People First Surrey announces first two candidates

See also: Former Surrey First Councillor Bruce Hayne to run for mayor

See also: Tom Gill is Surrey First’s mayoral candidate

See also: Hayne splits from Surrey First: ‘It’s just not open and transparent the way I’d like it to be’

See also: Surrey First’s Mary Martin not seeking re-election this fall

See also: Surrey First Councillor Judy Villeneuve not seeking re-election this fall

See more: New civic slate Proudly Surrey aims to offer ‘sharp, strong, left-leaning’ candidates

See more: Proudly Surrey introduces two more candidates for Surrey council, schoolboard

See more: Surrey Community Alliance announces intention to challenge Surrey First in civic election

See more: Surrey Community Alliance unveils civic slate, but no mayoral candidate

See more: People First Surrey party reveals intention to run in upcoming civic election

See more: Five Surrey First councillors now reveal interest in mayor’s chair

See more: With Surrey Mayor Linda Hepner out, who is mulling a mayoral run?

See more: Hawthorne Park crusader to run for Surrey council

Click here to see more election news.



amy.reid@surreynowleader.com

Like us on Facebook Follow us on Instagram and follow Amy on Twitter