Opinion

OUR VIEW: Don’t be accurs’d, Surrey – get out and vote!

Alas, the shame you will feel, for shirking your civic duty, for letting others carry your weight

Think not lightly upon King Henry V of England’s rallying speech on Saint Crispin’s Day, to his hugely outnumbered soldiers, as they prepared to do battle with the French at Agincourt.

Shakespeare has Henry proclaim how his countrymen who weren’t there to fight for England on that hallowed field would live to rue the day.

“And gentlemen in England now a-bed

Shall think themselves accurs’d they were not here,

And hold their manhoods cheap whiles any speaks

That fought with us upon Saint Crispin’s day.”

Well, that’s how you’re going to feel on Saturday if you don’t get out to vote.

Bitter regret for blowing an opportunity to stand up for your community and have your rightful say in its destiny. Harsh remorse for blowing an opportunity to take part in a sacred democratic rite that people have not only fought for, but some even laid down their lives to protect.

Alas, the shame you will feel, and rightly so, for shirking your civic duty, for letting others carry your weight. For not doing the right thing. For squandering your franchise, not to mention your right to gripe.

So don’t find yourself roiling in the dreadful position of knowing you blew it, having let the opportunity to vote slip by, after the polls have closed at 8 o’clock Saturday night.

Don’t permit yourself to be among the accurs’d.

When they ask you where you were on Saturday, Oct. 20, 2018, prithee you will be able to hold your head high, and cry aloud, “I voted!”

“I voted!”


edit@surreynowleader.com
