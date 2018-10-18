Three-time Stanley Cup champion and Chicago Blackhawks defenceman Brent Seabrook is endorsing George Harvie for Delta mayor. (NHL/Twitter photo)

NHL’s Brent Seabrook backs Harvie for Delta mayor

“I support Harvie’s commitment to delivering key investments for sport and recreation facilities.”

Three-time Stanley Cup champion Brent Seabrook is endorsing George Harvie for mayor.

In a press release issued today (Oct. 18), the Chicago Blackhawks defenceman threw his support behind Harvie, citing the Achieving for Delta candidate’s plan to support Delta’s athletes.

A former Delta Ice Hawks player inducted to the Delta Sports Hall of Fame in 2010, Seabrook brought the Stanley Cup to Delta in 2010, 2013, and 2015, filling the streets with local fans each time. The 33-year old has played over 1,000 games in the NHL and took home a gold medal as part of Team Canada at the 2010 Winter Olympic Games in Vancouver..

“I was born and raised in Tsawwassen, and as an athlete who played in the South Delta Minor Hockey Association, I know just how important sports are to kids growing up,” Seabrook said in a press release. “It is critical that the mayor of Delta understands the importance of sports and recreation in the lives of our children. I support George Harvie’s commitment to delivering key investments for sport and recreation facilities in Delta.”

Harvie said he is a strong advocate for an active Delta where children and families can thrive, and said he’s the only candidate in the race with a plan to support Delta’s next generation of athletes by prioritizing the expansion of Delta’s playing fields and ensuring that tracks upgrades move forward in his first year of office. He cited North Delta Secondary being a top priority, and also committed to ensuring that the South Delta Secondary Track is completed as soon as possible.

“Delta is home to some of Canada’s best homegrown talent, and as mayor I will ensure that our next generation of sports stars have the opportunity to train and play on world-class facilities,” Harvie in a press release. “I will deliver on these investments affordably by working with a renewed Achieving for Delta school board, who has pledged to engage the city to take responsibility of playing fields, which will allow them to ensure that every provincial dollar provided to the school board is invested back into the classroom, not on facility upgrades.”

Running on Harvie’s ticket for city council is Dan Copeland, Param Grewal, Alicia Guichon, Lois Jackson, Dylan Kruger, and Cal Traversy. Also running under the Achieving for Delta banner are school trustee candidates Alicia Beard, Daniel Boisvert, Jessie Dosanjh and Sujay Nazareth.

The civic election takes place on Saturday, Oct. 20.

SEE ALSO: 43 candidates running in Delta civic election


Most Read