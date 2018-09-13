New ‘Surrey Act NOW’ slate joins school board election race

Two of the slate’s three members were on the now defunct Surrey Community Alliance team

A new school board slate has announced it will be running in the upcoming civic election on Oct. 20. From left: Aronjit Lageri, Niovi Patsicakis and Dupinder Kaur Saran.

A new school board slate has joined the election race in Surrey.

The ACT Now Surrey team — ACT standing for “Action Consultation and Transparency” — announced three trustee candidates on Thursday: former teacher Niovi Patsicakis, registered nurse Dupiner Kaur Saran and Aronjit Lageri, who works a manager with Central Health for the Medical Imaging Division.

The team says if elected, it will focus on “providing the best possible education for our children, a healthy workplace and learning environment, and an inclusive place for our community to gather, grow, learn, and support each other.”

The three-person slate says they are focused on meeting the needs of Surrey’s diverse population, providing resources for staff and students, and will “prioritize mental and physical health for kids, teachers, school employees and the community.”

Patsicakis and Lageri had previously announced their candidacy with the now defunct Surrey Community Alliance slate, which was disbanded after founder Doug Elford split to run as a councillor with former mayor Doug McCallum’s Safe Surrey Coalition.

According to Patsicakis, “action, consultation and transparency has been lacking” in Surrey’s school district.

“That is why we are stepping forward and asking Surrey voters to ACT Now to ensure public education and the future of Surrey are bright,” said Patsicakis, who has worked as a classroom and learning support teacher in addition to serving as president of the Association of Surrey Specialist Educators.

She’s also on the board of directors of the Surrey Global Peace Alliance, Canadian Peace Initiative and the Surrey Hospice Society.

Patsicakis said she’s running to ensure the board “meets the court-ordered staffing requirements” and is “committed to taking a stand for children and their right to a quality education, which includes asking for close scrutiny of the upcoming new provincial funding model.”

Newton resident Lageri said “building a strong foundation for our students today, who will be tomorrow’s leaders” drives his passion to be a school trustee.

Saran, meantime, has been a nurse for 20 years and recently launched her Nurse on the Go Home and Healthcare Services business, where she serves as CEO.

She is involved with the Akal Academy, which offers after-school youth programs, volunteers with Guru Nanak’s Free Kitchen, and is a director with Sikh Seva, which assists international students.

“We can do more to help children living in poverty and attending inner-city schools,” she said in a release, such as improving nutrition programs. We need to work on securing additional funding to help eliminate portables as they are not healthy.”

See more at actnowsurrey.ca.

Other school board slates in the Surrey election include Proudly Surrey, Surrey First and Surrey Students NOW.



amy.reid@surreynowleader.com

Like us on Facebook Follow us on Instagram and follow Amy on Twitter

Click here to see a full list of candidates.

Click here to read more election stories.

Other election news:

See also: Cloverdale realtor Becky Zhou to run for Surrey council

See also: John Wolanski to run for Surrey mayor

See also: Surrey First promising free access to pools, rinks and gyms for Surrey youth

See also: Proudly Surrey says asbestos needs to be removed from all schools, now

See also: EXCLUSIVE: Why we left Surrey First

See also: VIDEO: Surrey First announces full slate of candidates

See also: Mayoral candidate Pauline Greaves joins Proudly Surrey slate

See also: Parshotam Goel joins Proudly Surrey slate

See also: Steven Pettigrew and Jack Hundial join McCallum’s Safe Surrey slate

See also: Proudly Surrey announces fourth school board candidate

See also: People First Surrey announces mayoral candidate, third council hopeful

See also: Brenda Locke, Mandeep Nagra join McCallum’s Safe Surrey Coalition

See also: BUCHOLTZ: Surrey First naysayer goes out with a bang

See also: Woods joins Hayne’s Integrity Now slate as Surrey council candidate

See also: Handgun ban issue fires up Surrey candidates

See also: Surrey Honeybee Centre founder to run for council with Integrity Now

See also: Councillor Dave Woods resigns from Surrey First

See also: New independent school board candidate in Surrey

See also: Dr. Allison Patton joins Safe Surrey Coalition slate

See also: Downtown Surrey BIA announces all-candidates meetings

See also: Retired teacher Julia Poole to run for Surrey school board

See also: Pauline Greaves joins mayoral race in Surrey

See also: Avi Dhaliwal joins Surrey Integrity Now as council candidate

See also: Proudly Surrey wants to build a Rita Johnston statue, rename the Pattullo to Bob Bose Bridge

See also: McCallum keeps ‘Safe Surrey Coalition’ name, announces new candidate

See also: Rina Gill joins Bruce Hayne’s ‘Surrey Integrity Now’ party

See also: Doug Elford resigns from his Surrey party to run with McCallum

See also: People First Surrey announces first two candidates

See also: Doug McCallum running for Surrey mayor

See also: Former Surrey First Councillor Bruce Hayne to run for mayor

See also: Tom Gill is Surrey First’s mayoral candidate

See also: Hayne splits from Surrey First: ‘It’s just not open and transparent the way I’d like it to be’

See also: Surrey First’s Mary Martin not seeking re-election this fall

See also: Surrey First Councillor Judy Villeneuve not seeking re-election this fall

See more: New civic slate Proudly Surrey aims to offer ‘sharp, strong, left-leaning’ candidates

See more: Proudly Surrey introduces two more candidates for Surrey council, schoolboard

See more: Surrey Community Alliance announces intention to challenge Surrey First in civic election

See more: Surrey Community Alliance unveils civic slate, but no mayoral candidate

See more: People First Surrey party reveals intention to run in upcoming civic election

See more: Five Surrey First councillors now reveal interest in mayor’s chair

See more: With Surrey Mayor Linda Hepner out, who is mulling a mayoral run?