New independent school board candidate in Surrey

A new independent school trustee candidate has thrown her hat in the ring.
Lisa Alexis tells the Now-Leader she’ll be running for school board in the civic election on Oct. 20.
Alexis, who is a senior financial administrative specialist, says she is “passionate about the City of Surrey” and “recognizes the need for forward-thinking and proactive leadership that will adapt to the continued rapid growth” in the city.
Due to her career, she says she is an “excellent resource for team strategy and implementation.”
“She has partnered with executives, and directors in both for-profit and non-profit to refine their processes, increase revenue, and maximize productivity,” Alexis’ bio notes, adding that she has participated in planning communities, as well as preparation and presentation of annual budgets such as charitable and corporate tax returns.
“It is with this knowledge that she is confident her expertise will help manage the fiscal budget of the Surrey school district,” she added. “All children should have the opportunity to experience a world-class education.”
Alexis’ community involvement has included employment at the YMCA.
Her volunteer work includes bookkeeping for orphaned children in Zambia, feeding the homeless and administrative work at Nightshift, bookkeeping at Pregnancy Options, and coaching with Guildford Soccer Association.
Alexis says she is also an advocate for immigrant and refugees where English is a second language.
Surrey voters head to the polls on Oct. 20.