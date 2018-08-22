Lisa Alexis is running for school board in the upcoming Surrey election on Oct. 20. (Submitted photo)

New independent school board candidate in Surrey

Lisa Alexis is running as a trustee in the Surrey civic election on Oct. 20.

A new independent school trustee candidate has thrown her hat in the ring.

Lisa Alexis tells the Now-Leader she’ll be running for school board in the civic election on Oct. 20.

Alexis, who is a senior financial administrative specialist, says she is “passionate about the City of Surrey” and “recognizes the need for forward-thinking and proactive leadership that will adapt to the continued rapid growth” in the city.

Due to her career, she says she is an “excellent resource for team strategy and implementation.”

“She has partnered with executives, and directors in both for-profit and non-profit to refine their processes, increase revenue, and maximize productivity,” Alexis’ bio notes, adding that she has participated in planning communities, as well as preparation and presentation of annual budgets such as charitable and corporate tax returns.

“It is with this knowledge that she is confident her expertise will help manage the fiscal budget of the Surrey school district,” she added. “All children should have the opportunity to experience a world-class education.”

Alexis’ community involvement has included employment at the YMCA.

Her volunteer work includes bookkeeping for orphaned children in Zambia, feeding the homeless and administrative work at Nightshift, bookkeeping at Pregnancy Options, and coaching with Guildford Soccer Association.

Alexis says she is also an advocate for immigrant and refugees where English is a second language.

Surrey voters head to the polls on Oct. 20.

Click here to see a full list of candidates in Surrey.

Other election news:

See also: Dr. Allison Patton joins Safe Surrey Coalition slate

See also: Downtown Surrey BIA announces all-candidates meetings

See also: Retired teacher Julia Poole to run for Surrey school board

See also: Pauline Greaves joins mayoral race in Surrey

See also: Avi Dhaliwal joins Surrey Integrity Now as council candidate

See also: Proudly Surrey wants to build a Rita Johnston statue, rename the Pattullo to Bob Bose Bridge

See also: McCallum keeps ‘Safe Surrey Coalition’ name, announces new candidate

See also: Rina Gill joins Bruce Hayne’s ‘Surrey Integrity Now’ party

See also: Doug Elford resigns from his Surrey party to run with McCallum

See also: People First Surrey announces first two candidates

See also: Doug McCallum running for Surrey mayor

See also: Former Surrey First Councillor Bruce Hayne to run for mayor

See also: Tom Gill is Surrey First’s mayoral candidate

See also: Hayne splits from Surrey First: ‘It’s just not open and transparent the way I’d like it to be’

See also: Surrey First’s Mary Martin not seeking re-election this fall

See also: Surrey First Councillor Judy Villeneuve not seeking re-election this fall

See more: New civic slate Proudly Surrey aims to offer ‘sharp, strong, left-leaning’ candidates

See more: Proudly Surrey introduces two more candidates for Surrey council, schoolboard

See more: Surrey Community Alliance announces intention to challenge Surrey First in civic election

See more: Surrey Community Alliance unveils civic slate, but no mayoral candidate

See more: People First Surrey party reveals intention to run in upcoming civic election

See more: Five Surrey First councillors now reveal interest in mayor’s chair

See more: With Surrey Mayor Linda Hepner out, who is mulling a mayoral run?

See more: Hawthorne Park crusader to run for Surrey council

Click here to see more election news.

Previous story
Klassen, Yan join White Rock Coalition

Just Posted

New independent school board candidate in Surrey

Lisa Alexis is running as a trustee in the Surrey civic election on Oct. 20.

Surrey motorcycle crash victim remembered for his ‘huge heart’

Conor Colton worked for the City of Surrey, according to family, before he died in a motorcycle crash on Aug. 16

LETTER: I’m sick of seeing trash everywhere I go in Surrey

Reader says he sees garbage on roads, garbage on sidewalks, garbage in parks and garbage at schools

Motorcycle deaths prompt safety warning from Cloverdale mother

Natalie White’s son died in an accident this June; she’s hoping other drivers won’t share his fate

Klassen, Yan join White Rock Coalition

Candidate endorsement announced for civic election

VIDEO: Call goes out for B.C. wildfire relief supplies

Chilliwack volunteers hope to load a 53-foot trailer with practical donations before heading into the firezone

Vehicle fire on the Coquihalla

Heavy congestion in north bound lanes

Prime minister greeted by B.C. premier as cabinet retreat begins

PM Justin Trudeau and Premier John Horgan meet in advance of federal cabinet meetings in Nanaimo

Are your kids anxious about going back to school?

BC Children’s Hospital offers tips to help your children be mindful and reduce stress

New trial ordered for James Oler in B.C. child bride case

Meanwhile, appeal court dismisses Emily Blackmore’s appeal of guilty verdict

This trash heap in Vancouver could be yours for $3.9 million

Sitting atop 6,000 square feet, the home was built in 1912, later destroyed by fire

Date rapist left victims with ‘long-lasting, emotional scars,’ judge says

Klifford Kenyon of Abbotsford sentenced to additional two years in prison

Fire in barn that housed therapy horses has been confirmed an arson

Abbotsford Police Department is now investigating and seeks witnesses

Team Canada’s next game postponed at Little League World Series

They’re back in action on Wednesday against Peurto Rico

Most Read