A Facebook campaign ad for White Rock Coalition mayoralty candidate Grant Meyer used a quote from South Surrey-White Rock MP Gordie Hogg from February of this year – but Hogg says it is not an official endorsement.

MP distances himself from civic campaign ad

White Rock Coalition post uses past statement from Hogg

South Surrey-White Rock MP Gordie Hogg denied Monday that he issued a formal endorsement of White Rock mayoralty candidate Grant Meyer.

A Facebook campaign ad posted Sunday on behalf of the White Rock Coalition candidate – an incumbent councillor – includes a picture of him with Hogg and a quote from the MP, dated February of this year.

Hogg is quoted as saying “of all the councillors I’ve worked with around the province, he’s one of the most diligent and conscientious…I’ve worked with Grant on railway issues and the promenade extension and his follow through was excellent.”

However in a Facebook post Monday morning, Hogg said he felt the need to clarify his position after receiving numerous phone calls following the post.

“In an effort to dispel confusion, I wish it to be understood that I do not endorse any candidates in the municipal elections,” he wrote.

Hogg said that does stand by “any comments made while working with people in the past, including the comments posted.”

More to come…

Previous story
UPDATED: Achieving for Delta pushes plan to provide more housing options

Just Posted

Surrey man charged after 13 kilograms of heroin seized at South Surrey border

Gurpreet Singh Mand arrested in August 2017

Eagles follow overtime win with pair of road losses

Surrey BCHL squad sits last in Mainland Division with 4-11 record

MP distances himself from civic campaign ad

White Rock Coalition post uses past statement from Hogg

Courtroom win for Surrey Knights in hockey team’s battle with league

Judge orders PJHL to ‘take no further action’ against franchise relating to incident in 2015 game

‘Police are ready’ for legal pot, say Canadian chiefs

But Canadians won’t see major policing changes as pot becomes legal

Naked man jumping into Toronto shark tank a ‘premeditated’ stunt: official

The man swam in a tank at Ripley’s Aquarium of Canada

Transport Canada to take new look at rules, research on school bus seatbelts

Canada doesn’t currently require seatbelts on school buses

Sockeye run in Shuswap expected to be close to 2014 numbers

Salute to the Sockeye on Adams River continues until Sunday, Oct. 21 at 4 p.m.

Michelle Mungall’s baby first in B.C. legislature chamber

B.C. energy minister praises support of staff, fellow MLAs

B.C. man who abducted and assaulted 11-year-old girl has parole rules tightened

Brian Abrosimo made ‘inappropriate and sexualized’ comments to female staff

Second Lower Mainland man found guilty in $6 million fraud

The co-accused in the Aggressive Roadbuilders fraud admitted his guilt in court.

Canucks: Pettersson in concussion protocol, Beagle out with broken forearm

Head coach Travis Green called the hit ‘a dirty play’

Police probe suspicious death after senior’s body found near Lillooet

Public is not believed to be at risk

5 tips for talking to your kids about cannabis

Health officials recommend sharing a harm reduction-related message.

Most Read