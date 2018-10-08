Team Delta mayoral candidate Sylvia Bishop stands with council candidate Joan Hansen. (James Smith photo)

Delta mayor candidate Bishop promises new truck-trailer park if elected

The project would be investigated by her proposed economic development office

Mayoral candidate Sylvia Bishop is promising a potential new truck-trailer park if elected Oct. 20.

Bishop, with her slate Team Delta, had previously announced her team would set up an economic development office if elected to council. In a press release Sunday (Oct. 7), Bishop announced that the office would “promptly explore … the development of a new track-trailer park to facilitate the Lower Mainland’s booming transportation sector.”

RELATED: Delta mayoral candidate promises to create city department to attract new business

“We expect to see trucking activity in and around Delta to grow dramatically in the foreseeable future,” Bishop said in the release. She pointed to the newly-announced Amazon fulfillment centre, located on Tsawwassen First Nation land, as an example of the type of facility that would bring more trucks through the city.

According to the release, Delta’s relatively large supply of industrial park lands would make the city an ideal place for a truck-trailer park.

“Delta has almost 1,500 hectares — or more than 3,600 acres — of industrial land,” Bishop said. “Park of the mandate of our proposed economic development office will be to take a very close look at the opportunities available for future investment and growth in transportation and trucking.”

The civic election will take place on Oct. 20, with advance voting on Oct. 6, 10 and 11.

RELATED: 43 candidates running in Delta civic election


editor@northdeltareporter.com
