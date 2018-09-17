Laurie Guerra to run with Safe Surrey Coalition again

Laurie Guerra is the final council candidate to complete Safe Surrey Coalition’s full slate for the upcoming Oct. 20 election.
The party is led by former mayor Doug McCallum.
“As the eighth council candidate nominated, Laurie completes the coalition,” said McCallum in a release. “This creates balance with four women and four men, all of them bringing unique and valuable perspectives to the table.”
In 2014, Guerra also ran for city council under the Safe Surrey banner.
Earlier this year, the longtime Surrey resident sought the nomination as the Conservative candidate for Fleetwood-Port Kells but her campaign manager John Cameron said she pulled her own name to focus on running with Safe Surrey in the civic election.
After pursuing a successful career as a professional dancer, actress and model in Vancouver, Los Angeles and Toronto as well as touring worldwide promoting a televised fitness series, Guerra settled in Surrey where she worked as a licensed realtor, fitness and yoga instructor, office administrator, as well as owned a building, renovation and development company.
A Safe Surrey Coalition release said “on council she will be a strong voice for good fiscal management. The city’s financial position has deteriorated with Surrey First. It needs to improve.”
Guerra, who has been a director with Surrey Crime Prevention Society for the past four years, said she is concerned about public safety.
She is also an “active participant” in her local community as captain of her neighborhood Block Watch.
Guerra’s previous roles have included serving as chair of the community council for Surrey under the Ministry for Children and Family Development, Community Living branch.
But, Guerra said the cause closest to her home is autism.
Eighteen years ago, at the age of five, her son was diagnosed with autism.
Since then, she has been a director of the Autism Society of British Columbia (ASBC), chairing the Community Networking Committee through the ASBC and facilitating the Surrey Parent Support Group for the organization.
Guerra has sat on the executive as secretary for two terms, vice-president for two terms, and president for two terms. She currently serves as a director of AutismBC.
Today, Guerra lives in the Fleetwood-Port Kells area with her husband and five children.
Guerra joins the Safe Surrey mayoral candidate McCallum and seven other council candidates: Brenda Locke, Bableen Rana, Allison Patton, Mandeep Nagra, Steven Pettigrew, Jack Hundial and Doug Elford.
Other slates running in the Oct. 20 election in Surrey include Surrey First, Integrity Now, Proudly Surrey, People First Surrey, Independent Surrey Voters Association, Progressive Sustainable Surrey, as well as three slates exclusively running school board candidates: Surrey Students NOW, Surrey First Education and ACT Now Surrey.