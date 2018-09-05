Labour leader Lori Mayhew announces run for Delta council

Mayhew, who is secretary-treasurer for COPE Local 378, also ran for council in 2014

Labour leader Lori Mayhew has declared she is running for Delta council.

The longtime Delta resident and secretary-treasurer with MoveUP (Local 378 of the Canadian Office and Professional Employees Union) is looking to bring the financial management and governance experience she has gained through her roles at the 12,000-member union, as a board member for the BC Labour-sponsored Working Opportunities Fund, as a pension trustee and as the president of the New Westminster & District Labour Council to city council.

“Delta has been my home for over 20 years. My husband and I have been lucky enough to raise our three kids here,” Mayhew said in a press release. “I’m eager to give back to my community by serving on city council and making sure Delta remains a welcoming and affordable place for families.”

Mayhew, who lives in North Delta, wants to see stronger interconnection between Delta’s various communities.

“Ladner, Tsawwassen, North Delta — we’re one city. We all rely on the same services and need our municipal government to deliver these services equitably across our communities. We need a way to bringing people in each of these communities together,” Mayhew said.

Mayhew said she will be talking to people from all over Delta and meeting them where they live to find out what’s important to them.

“I know what I would rank as the top three issues in Delta – housing affordability, transit and the ALR – but I want hear what Delta residents think about these issues and where their priorities are,” she said.

Before being elected to her full-time position with MoveUP, Mayhew worked as a claims adjuster for ICBC. She holds a Bachelor of Commerce from the University of British Columbia. Her family — husband Keith and children Sarah, Adam and Grace — are avid sports fans who can often be found volunteering and playing on Delta’s many sports fields.

Mayhew previously ran for council in 2014 under the Delta Connect banner with candidates Jennifer Thoss and Nicholas Wong, coming in tenth place with 23.4 per cent of the vote.

The 2018 civic elections take place on Saturday, Oct. 20, with advanced voting opportunities on Oct. 6, 10 and 11.

