Delta council candidate Lori Mayhew. (Photo submitted)

Labour leader Lori Mayhew announces run for Delta council

Mayhew, who is secretary-treasurer for COPE Local 378, also ran for council in 2014

Labour leader Lori Mayhew has declared she is running for Delta council.

The longtime Delta resident and secretary-treasurer with MoveUP (Local 378 of the Canadian Office and Professional Employees Union) is looking to bring the financial management and governance experience she has gained through her roles at the 12,000-member union, as a board member for the BC Labour-sponsored Working Opportunities Fund, as a pension trustee and as the president of the New Westminster & District Labour Council to city council.

“Delta has been my home for over 20 years. My husband and I have been lucky enough to raise our three kids here,” Mayhew said in a press release. “I’m eager to give back to my community by serving on city council and making sure Delta remains a welcoming and affordable place for families.”

Mayhew, who lives in North Delta, wants to see stronger interconnection between Delta’s various communities.

“Ladner, Tsawwassen, North Delta — we’re one city. We all rely on the same services and need our municipal government to deliver these services equitably across our communities. We need a way to bringing people in each of these communities together,” Mayhew said.

Mayhew said she will be talking to people from all over Delta and meeting them where they live to find out what’s important to them.

“I know what I would rank as the top three issues in Delta – housing affordability, transit and the ALR – but I want hear what Delta residents think about these issues and where their priorities are,” she said.

Before being elected to her full-time position with MoveUP, Mayhew worked as a claims adjuster for ICBC. She holds a Bachelor of Commerce from the University of British Columbia. Her family — husband Keith and children Sarah, Adam and Grace — are avid sports fans who can often be found volunteering and playing on Delta’s many sports fields.

Mayhew previously ran for council in 2014 under the Delta Connect banner with candidates Jennifer Thoss and Nicholas Wong, coming in tenth place with 23.4 per cent of the vote.

The 2018 civic elections take place on Saturday, Oct. 20, with advanced voting opportunities on Oct. 6, 10 and 11.

SEE ALSO: 26 candidates and counting for Delta civic election


editor@northdeltareporter.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
School board vice-chair Val Windsor seeking re-election

Just Posted

ICBC’s boss says proposed insurance changes will leave two-thirds of B.C. drivers ‘better off’

Nicholas Jimenez, president and CEO of ICBC, discussed proposed changes with Surrey Board of Trade

Surrey athlete leads junior men’s national volleyball team to podium

Bronze for Canada’s U21 team in Cuba

Bidding open for Surrey light rail construction

Construction is set to begin in 2020, with opening day set for 2024

Sabrina makes ‘chilling’ return to downtown Cloverdale

Production sets up for another late night shoot

Health authority still looking for source of Legionnaires’ disease cases in Guildford

Fraser Authority awaiting test results

Conservation groups sue Ottawa to protect endangered killer whales

Only 75 southern resident killer whales are still alive in the world, often near the B.C. coast

VIDEO: Police hunt for ‘wascally wabbit’ caught in B.C. traffic

Police officer, with net in hand, helps rabbit off busy street

Bursary, pay increases coming for B.C. early childhood educators

Daycare workers in B.C. program to get $2 more an hour by 2020

Former Trump strategist Steve Bannon to defend populism at Toronto event

The announcement comes days after Bannon was dropped from next month’s New Yorker Festival

Racism runs wild online after truck driver damages B.C. bridge

Princeton residents deal with fallout from racists rants posted to local Facebook group

10 B.C. cities to pilot new program against childhood obesity

Healthy Family Living program being tested in 10 communities, including Chilliwack

World-class PET/CT scanner coming to B.C. Interior

The BC Cancer Foundation says a critical tool in cancer diagnosis will be built in Kelowna.

Myths and facts about fighting B.C. wildfires

In the era of TV, movies and social media, firefighting sees many portrayals

Fraser Valley sales, home prices keep on dropping

Real estate sales hit their lowest point in 2018

Most Read