Labour council endorses 11 Delta candidates

For the first time over half of those endorse by the council across the region identify as women

The New Westminster & District Labour Council is throwing its weight behind 11 candidates in the Delta civic election.

On Sept. 15, the council released a list of 98 candidates across the region that the organization is endorsing in the upcoming municipal elections, including nearly a dozen in Delta.

The endorsed candidates running for office in Delta are mayoral candidate Sylvia Bishop, council candidates Lori Mayhew (who is also the president of the NWDLC), Simran Walia and Mike Smith, and school board trustee candidates Val Windsor, Rhiannon Bennett, Bruce Reid, Randy Anderson-Fennell, Andrea Hilder, Victor Espinoza and Mita Naidu.

According to a press release, the endorsed candidates across the region represent a range of skills, backgrounds and ages, and for the first time more than half of those endorsed identify as women.

“The diversity of candidates ensures our councils and school boards are reflective of the people they represent,” said NWDLC secretary-treasurer Janet Andrews in a press release. “We seek to endorse candidates who share our values, who will be inclusive, thoughtful, outspoken and compassionate leaders.”

“We are proud of the long-standing tradition that our Labour Council has of connecting with local government and our communities. Our endorsement process and increasing member engagement in the political life of their community is our priority.”

The New Westminster & District Labour Council is a community-based central labour body chartered by the Canadian Labour Congress with a mandate to encourage engagement at the civic level and liaise with local governments and school boards on issues that impact its members.

Its area of coverage includes Delta, Surrey, White Rock, New Westminster, Burnaby, Langley City, Langley Township, Port Moody, Port Coquitlam, Coquitlam, Belcarra, Anmore, Pitt Meadows and Maple Ridge.

