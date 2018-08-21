Contributed photos Nerissa Yan and Ernie Klassen have been announced as White Rock Coalition candidates for October’s civic election.

Klassen, Yan join White Rock Coalition

Candidate endorsement announced for civic election

White Rock Coalition announced Tuesday afternoon that it is welcoming two new candidates into the fold for the upcoming civic election.

Lawyer Nerissa Yan and White Rock BIA president/business owner Ernie Klassen – who previously announced his candidacy last month – will join incumbents Grant Meyer, Bill Lawrence, Lynne Sinclair and Megan Knight as running mates for the election on Oct. 20.

In a news release, Yan, a litigation lawyer, said she represents a younger generation of White Rock residents.

“As a young female professional, I want to be engaged in my community and make meaningful contributions to it,” she said.

“There are a lot of issues facing White Rock, and I believe I can provide fresh, objective and balanced perspective on issues important to this community.”

Klassen owns Ashberry and Logan floral business on Johnston Road. When he announced his candidacy on July 18, he said he had not decided whether to run as an independent but was “looking at my options.”

Previous story
Harvie to fight for cashless casinos if elected Delta mayor

Just Posted

Surrey motorcycle crash victim remembered for his ‘huge heart’

Conor Colton worked for the City of Surrey, according to family, before he died in a motorcycle crash on Aug. 16

LETTER: I’m sick of seeing trash everywhere I go in Surrey

Reader says he sees garbage on roads, garbage on sidewalks, garbage in parks and garbage at schools

Motorcycle deaths prompt safety warning from Cloverdale mother

Natalie White’s son died in an accident this June; she’s hoping other drivers won’t share his fate

Klassen, Yan join White Rock Coalition

Candidate endorsement announced for civic election

Stolen-car report in Surrey leads police to guns, drugs at residence

‘This investigation and seizure highlight the importance of reporting property crime,’ police say

VIDEO: Call goes out for B.C. wildfire relief supplies

Chilliwack volunteers hope to load a 53-foot trailer with practical donations before heading into the firezone

Vehicle fire on the Coquihalla

Heavy congestion in north bound lanes

Prime minister greeted by B.C. premier as cabinet retreat begins

PM Justin Trudeau and Premier John Horgan meet in advance of federal cabinet meetings in Nanaimo

Are your kids anxious about going back to school?

BC Children’s Hospital offers tips to help your children be mindful and reduce stress

New trial ordered for James Oler in B.C. child bride case

Meanwhile, appeal court dismisses Emily Blackmore’s appeal of guilty verdict

This trash heap in Vancouver could be yours for $3.9 million

Sitting atop 6,000 square feet, the home was built in 1912, later destroyed by fire

Date rapist left victims with ‘long-lasting, emotional scars,’ judge says

Klifford Kenyon of Abbotsford sentenced to additional two years in prison

Fire in barn that housed therapy horses has been confirmed an arson

Abbotsford Police Department is now investigating and seeks witnesses

Team Canada’s next game postponed at Little League World Series

They’re back in action on Wednesday against Peurto Rico

Most Read