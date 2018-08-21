Klassen, Yan join White Rock Coalition

Contributed photos Nerissa Yan and Ernie Klassen have been announced as White Rock Coalition candidates for October’s civic election.

White Rock Coalition announced Tuesday afternoon that it is welcoming two new candidates into the fold for the upcoming civic election.

Lawyer Nerissa Yan and White Rock BIA president/business owner Ernie Klassen – who previously announced his candidacy last month – will join incumbents Grant Meyer, Bill Lawrence, Lynne Sinclair and Megan Knight as running mates for the election on Oct. 20.

In a news release, Yan, a litigation lawyer, said she represents a younger generation of White Rock residents.

“As a young female professional, I want to be engaged in my community and make meaningful contributions to it,” she said.

“There are a lot of issues facing White Rock, and I believe I can provide fresh, objective and balanced perspective on issues important to this community.”

Klassen owns Ashberry and Logan floral business on Johnston Road. When he announced his candidacy on July 18, he said he had not decided whether to run as an independent but was “looking at my options.”