Integrity Now says performance, cultural centre is ‘much needed’ in Surrey

Venue would showcase world-class talent, create positive economic impact: Bruce Hayne

The Integrity Now slate says a performance and cultural centre is a “much-needed asset” in Surrey and has reaffirmed its commitment for developing a performance and cultural centre in the downtown core.

Integrity Now mayoral candidate Bruce Hayne said in a news release Wednesday afternoon (Sept. 26) that a performing arts centre is a “much-needed asset” for residents of all ages and abilities. He said it would be a venue that “showcases world-class talent and creates positive economic impact throughout the city, as well as a facility that embraces and provides a showcase for local talent.”

“Music and the arts brings people together regardless of age, ethnicity, language or economic position,” said Hayne. “I see this facility being both a huge financial benefit to this neighbourhood and throughout the city as well as a place where our residents can gather and learn, experience and celebrate.”

If elected, Hayne said his team is “committed to establishing a multi-faceted facility that will draw creatives from across the province and beyond to a spectacular facility dedicated to art, culture and music.”


