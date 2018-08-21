Achieving for Delta mayoral candidate George Harvie. (Photo submitted)

Harvie to fight for cashless casinos if elected Delta mayor

Former city manager says he’ll use casino revenue to pay for addiction services and city programs

George Harvie says that as mayor he would use casino revenue to support addiction services while also advocating for cashless gaming to help stop money laundering.

In a press release issued Tuesday morning, Harvie said that if he’s elected mayor in October, he will invest the money the city gets from the new casino to provide “local programs and addiction services.”

“I’ve spoken with families experiencing substance use and mental health challenges in our community, and I’ve heard that many of them feel alone in getting the help they need,” Harvie said in the press release. “That’s got to change, and our plan will provide assistance to Delta’s many community service organizations to better support those in desperate need.”

Last month, Delta council approved Gateway Casinos and Entertainment Ltd.’s proposal to build a new casino at the site of the Delta Town & Country Inn. Once it’s up and running, the facility is expected to bring $1.5 to $3 million of new annual revenue the City of Delta. The project is now before the B.C. Lottery Corporation for final approval, which is expected later this year.

RELATED: Delta casino gets the green light from city

The project’s approval came about a month after the provincial government released a 247-page report called Dirty Money. Authored by former RCMP deputy commissioner Peter German, the report examined the issue of money laundering in B.C. casinos and provided 48 recommendations to eradicate the problem.

Harvie said that as mayor he would “lead the charge” to keep dirty money out of gambling establishments.

READ MORE: Money laundering in B.C. casinos was a ‘collective’ system failure: report

“It’s high time for municipalities to demonstrate leadership on this issue,” Harvie said. “As mayor, I will present for council approval a motion requesting the Attorney General to work with the Union of B.C. Municipalities to implement a system for cashless casinos.”

He cited New Zealand as a successful example of a jurisdiction that has moved towards cashless casinos, offering card-based and ticket-based options for responsible gambling.

“I think Delta should be at the forefront of initiating a systematic change that would virtually end money laundering in our casinos. There’s simply no place for that here in Delta or in our province, and as mayor I will always fight to ensure the utmost safety of our community,” Harvie said.

The civic election takes place on Oct. 20, 2018.

SEE ALSO: 26 candidates and counting for Delta civic election


editor@northdeltareporter.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Bishop unveils plan to attract more doctors to Delta

Just Posted

Surrey motorcycle crash victim remembered for his ‘huge heart’

Conor Colton worked for the City of Surrey, according to family, before he died in a motorcycle crash on Aug. 16

LETTER: I’m sick of seeing trash everywhere I go in Surrey

Reader says he sees garbage on roads, garbage on sidewalks, garbage in parks and garbage at schools

Motorcycle deaths prompt safety warning from Cloverdale mother

Natalie White’s son died in an accident this June; she’s hoping other drivers won’t share his fate

Stolen-car report in Surrey leads police to guns, drugs at residence

‘This investigation and seizure highlight the importance of reporting property crime,’ police say

Harvie to fight for cashless casinos if elected Delta mayor

Former city manager says he’ll use casino revenue to pay for addiction services and city programs

Social media, digital photography allow millennials to flock to birdwatching

More young people are flocking to birdwatching than ever, aided by social media, digital photography

Former Trump aide Paul Manafort found guilty of eight charges

A mistrial has been declared for the other 10 charges against him

Canada’s team chasing elusive gold medal at women’s baseball World Cup

Canada, ranked No. 2 behind Japan, opens play Wednesday against No. 10 Hong Kong

Lower Mainland animals feeling effects of smoky skies

Animal shelters are trying to keep their critters healthy through the smoggy days.

Former B.C. detective gets 20 months in jail for kissing teen witnesses

James Fisher, formerly with Vancouver police department, pleaded guilty to three charges in June

Former B.C. premier Christy Clark criticizes feds for buying pipeline

The $4.5 billion purchase of Kinder Morgan’s Trans Mountain pipeline second worst decision, she said

‘Takes more courage to fail’: B.C. ultra-marathon swimmer reflects on cancelled try at record

Susan Simmons halted her swim from Victoria to Port Angeles and back because of hypothermia

Animals moved from B.C. Interior shelters to make way for pets displaced by wildfires

The Maple Ridge SPCA houses animals to make space for pets evacuated from B.C.’s burning interior.

$21.5 million medical pot plant to be built in B.C.

The facility is to be built in Princeton

Most Read

  • Harvie to fight for cashless casinos if elected Delta mayor

    Former city manager says he’ll use casino revenue to pay for addiction services and city programs

  • Bishop unveils plan to attract more doctors to Delta

    Plan would see proposed economic development office use casino revenue to recruit and retain GPs