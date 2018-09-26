Harvie putting ‘Delta families first’ with school board platform

Mayoral hopeful George Harvie and his Achieving for Delta school trustee candidates are promising to put Delta kids first if elected this October.

In a press release issued on Monday (Sept. 24), Harvie’s slate announced policies aimed at putting “Delta families first,” including a promise to make sure local kids get first crack at placement in Delta schools.

“It’s hard enough being a parent. Between work, appointments and sitting in traffic, commuting out of the way to send your child to school because your local classroom is full is unacceptable,” school board candidate Sujay Nazareth said in a press release. “We need make life easier for young families in Delta, and that’s exactly what Achieving for Delta will do for the 2019-2020 school year.”

The slate’s proposed three-tiered registration policy would prioritize students living within a school’s catchment area, followed by children residing in other Delta neighbourhoods. Only if space is still available would students from outside of the district be eligible to enroll in Delta schools.

“We will put an end to this current school board’s long-standing practice of putting revenue from out-of-district students before local children,” Daniel Boisvert, another school board candidate with the slate, said in the release. “It’s only fair, and it’s what we owe to families living and paying taxes in Delta.”

REALTED: Harvie adds school board candidates to Achieving for Delta slate

Harvie also announced that if elected mayor he would implement a similar policy for the City of Delta’s recreational programs, citing complaints from residents who’ve reported difficulty registering due to classes being full from out-of-town applicants.

This policy would see the early-bird period, where only Delta residents can register for programs, extended from three days to two weeks. After two weeks, those outside of the city will be able to register.

“I’ve heard loud and clear that three days to register is not enough time for busy, working families,” Harvie said in a press release. “Not only will we extend this period to two weeks, we will work with our parks, recreation and culture commission to look at a user fee structure that is higher for out-of-Delta residents.”

The slate’s “Delta families first” policy announcement coincided with the release of Achieving for Delta’s school board platform.

If elected, the candidates pledge to put politics aside and work with elected officials, educators, parents and the community to keep Delta schools and children safe, as well as deliver track and turf upgrades. The candidates also pledged to ensure every dollar available is invested in students and classrooms, and said they would work collaboratively to open lines of access and communication between teachers, parents and elected officials.

The civic election will take place on Oct. 20, with advance voting on Oct. 6, 10 and 11.

