Achieving for Delta school board candidates Erica Beard, Daniel Boisvert, Jessie Dosanjh and Sujay Nazareth. (Photo submitted)

Harvie adds school board candidates to Achieving for Delta slate

George Harvie adds trustee hopefuls Erica Beard, Daniel Boisvert, Jessie Dosanjh and Sujay Nazareth

Mayoral candidate George Harvie has added a roster of school board trustee candidates to his Achieving for Delta slate for the upcoming municipal elections.

In a press release issued on Sept. 4, Harvie announced that prospective trustees Erica Beard, Daniel Boisvert, Jessie Dosanjh and Sujay Nazareth will be filing their candidacy paperwork the next morning.

“I’m proud to run alongside these four community leaders who are united and energized in their commitment to achieving real results for Delta’s next generation,” Harvie said in a press release. “Active in their many community roles as parents, athletes, small-business owners and volunteers, they know first-hand what priorities and issues are important to families and bring fresh, bold solutions to the table.”

RELATED: Former city manager George Harvie to run for Delta mayor

Lifelong Delta resident Erica Beard was raised in North Delta and now lives with her young family in Tsawwassen. A registered nurse by trade with experience in a wide variety of health care fields including clinical practice and education, Beard is described as a passionate advocate for healthy and active communities where families can thrive.

Daniel Boisvert has a Notary Public practice in Tsawwassen, and lives, works and raises his family in his hometown of South Delta. He is the current President of the BC Notaries Association and a director for the Society of Notaries Public B.C., and is active in a number of local sports as both an athlete and a father.

Jessie Dosanjh is a founding member of the Universal Athletics Club, where he has guided many high-performance local athletes since 2000. He served as the Youth National Championship Team Coach for B.C. in 2010 and 2013 for both sprinting and hurdling, and was recognized by the Surrey Now-Leader in 2014 for his community leadership.

Sujay Nazareth is a 23-year resident of North Delta. He is a father, active volunteer and local business owner, and is running for school board on a commitment to bring about open lines of access and communication between teachers, parents and elected officials.

If elected, Harvie plans to work collaboratively with the school board on much-needed track and training facility upgrades, converting more gravel fields to turf and funding these projects quickly and affordably “to keep Delta debt-free.”

“Our children and grandchildren deserve to learn and play in state-of-the-art facilities, and by voting for Erica, Daniel, Jessie and Sujay, that’s exactly what we’ll deliver. As parents with children of all ages, they are absolutely committed to working together to strengthen their education for a lifetime of success,” Harvie said.

The civic elections take place on Saturday, Oct. 20, 2018, with advanced voting opportunities on Oct. 6, 10 and 11.

SEE ALSO: 26 candidates and counting for Delta civic election


