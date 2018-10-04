A poster promoting SkyTrain, in connection to the Oct. 20 Surrey civic election. Fleetwood BIA Executive Director Dean Barbour has taken issue with the signs in a letter to Elections BC. (Photo: Submitted)

Surrey election

Fleetwood BIA tells Elections BC pro-SkyTrain signs are ‘perceived’ election interference

This comes after Elections BC told Surrey to remove signs promoting light rail last week

The Fleetwood BIA is taking issue with pro-SkyTrain election signs in Surrey and has asked Elections BC to investigate.

This comes after the City of Surrey was told to remove signs promoting its light rail transit vision last week.

In a letter addressed to Elections BC Communications Manager Andrew Watson dated Oct. 3, Fleetwood BIA executive director Dean Barbour stated the business group is “gravely concerned that these (SkyTrain) signs, so close to an election, can be perceived as interference by this third party advertiser and would like this issue to be properly investigate and resolved.”

READ MORE: City of Surrey removing LRT signs at ‘direction’ of Elections BC

Barbour also sent a photo with his letter, which shows a poster that says “Vote SkyTrain” on it, and references the Oct. 20 Surrey civic election.

Barbour’s letter quoted Watson’s comments in the Now-Leader last week, regarding the removal of LRT signage, when Watson said the legislation defines election advertising broadly “as the transmission to the public by any means during a campaign period.”

At the time, Watson said while the city’s light rail signage didn’t directly or oppose a candidate, “they did directly support LRT in Surrey… which is a campaign issue in that election.”

In his Oct. 3 letter, Barbour said “there is neither a Mr., Ms. or Mrs. SkyTrain on the ballot so we felt it safe to assume that these signs are in fact supporting a specific election issue in our community.”

Barbour said he sent the letter on Wednesday (Oct. 3), and hadn’t heard back by early Thursday morning.

SEE MORE: Fleetwood BIA comes out swinging against SkyTrain, releases renderings

SEE ALSO: Surrey removes 1,060 election signs near intersections that violate city rules

The Now-Leader has asked Watson for comment.

Along the bottom of the signs, it says “Authorized by SkyTrain for Surrey” and includes the email info@skytrainforsurrey.org.

The SkyTrain for Surrey Twitter account states that the signs were first unveiled at 104th Avenue and 140th Street on Sept. 28.

The Fleetwood BIA has taken a firm stance that light rail technology is the right choice for Surrey, including along Fraser Highway. In an interview with the Now-Leader last week, Barbour said Skyrain is “short sighted” and will be a “noisy monstrosity,” while light rail is the “right choice.”

Barbour noted that the city’s town centre plans, in all six town centres, have been developed predicated on rapid transit at grade.

Light rail, he said, would bring “development, growth, job creation and economic development.”

If SkyTrain is the better option, Barbour challenged the pro-SkyTrain camps to present a long-term plan for the people of Surrey, noting city hall envisions a 150-kilometre LRT network.

“Whereas the SkyTrain option has only been planned for the Fraser Highway corridor, with no subsequent links,” said Barbour.

The Newton BIA is also pushing for “transformative” LRT to stay on track.


amy.reid@surreynowleader.com
Like us on Facebook Follow us on Instagram and follow Amy on Twitter

Previous story
McCallum says no more pay parking at Surrey city hall, near hospital if he’s elected mayor

Just Posted

BREAKING: Former Cloverdale church elder charged with sexual assault

Brian Batke, 72, charged with one count of sexual assault, one count sexual exploitation

South Surrey focus for mayoral hopefuls

All-candidates debate addresses transportation, affordable housing, First Nations and cannabis

Pacific Inn Resort to undergo $25 million renovation

‘Pink Palace’ to turn into Doubletree by Hilton Hotel

For actor, ‘Sabrina’ adventures for Netflix followed by ‘The Piano Teacher’ on Surrey stage

A chat with Megan Leitch, whose year includes special-effects makeup and a return to Dittrich’s drama

McCallum says no more pay parking at Surrey city hall, near hospital if he’s elected mayor

‘I’ve always believed that’s sort of the people’s house,’ McCallum said of city hall

Cloverdale grandma, 96, proves ‘A Mother’s Love’ knows no age limit

Hazel Amos’ team will take on the Inside Ride to raise money for children with cancer

Marijuana roll out will be challenging, new territory for everyone: Horgan

The premier says the government will do all it can to meet demand by bringing in as much supply as possible.

Three former youths in care ask TransLink to give teens free rides

Having aged out of government, they say fines from childhood have ruined their independence

B.C. movie industry aims to be more green, both in production and onscreen

B.C. is one of the top three international full-service production centres in North America with more than 65 film studios

Calgary 1 of 3 cities remaining in 2026 Olympic bid race

Stockholm and the combined Italian bid of Milan and Cortina d’Ampezzo will also be proposed for approval by the IOC’s full membership next week

Youth pleads guilty to trafficking after 13-year-old B.C. girl dies of overdose

The male will be sentenced in the New Year, New Westminster Police said

2020 Memorial Cup to be held in Kelowna

Kelowna will officially host the hockey event

Cops had told B.C. murder victim: ‘Someone’s going to get shot because of you’

Abbotsford Police kept close eye on Varinderpal Gill before his killing in Mission

GOP, Dems battle over FBI’s secret Kavanaugh report

Republicans say FBI found ‘no hint of misconduct,’ Demos accuse White House of restricting probe

Most Read