(Black Press file photo)

Five Delta all-candidate meetings before election

Residents have five chances coming up to get to know all mayor, council and school board hopefuls

If you want a say in who will be running our city council and board of education, here’s your chance to educate yourself on who to vote for.

This week, and onward, there are several all-candidates meetings scheduled to give you a chance to ask your questions and hopefully get the answers you seek heading into the Oct. 20 civic election.

There are six candidates for mayor, 20 would-be councillors and 17 would-be school trustees, so expect these meetings to be busy.

If you can’t attend, we’ll do our best to inform you on how these meetings went, but it’s a good idea to make it out if you can as there won’t be a better opportunity for you to cross-reference the candidates’ positions on issues important to you as when you have them all under one roof.

The Delta Residents Association is holding an all-candidates meeting for mayor and council hopefuls on Saturday, Sept. 29, from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the North Delta Evangelical Free Church (11300 84th Ave.).

Next week, the Delta Chamber of Commerce is holding a pair of mayoral candidates meetings, one on Oct 3, from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m., at South Delta Secondary (750 53rd St., Tsawwassen) and one on Oct. 10, from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m., at North Delta Secondary (11447 82nd Ave.). Members of the public are invited to submit written questions prior to the meeting by email to tom@deltachamber.ca. Written questions will also be accepted from the floor at the meeting.

And finally, CUPE Local 1091 and the Delta Teachers’ Association are hosting two Delta school trustee all-candidates debates, the first on Oct. 4, from 7:30 p.m. to 10 p.m., at North Delta Secondary, and the second on Oct. 11, from 7:30 p.m. to 10 p.m., at the Genesis Theatre (Delta Secondary School, 4615 51st St., Ladner).

So get out there, get informed, and get ready to vote on Saturday Oct. 20.

SEE ALSO: 43 candidates running in Delta civic


editor@northdeltareporter.com
