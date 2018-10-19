Elementary students host Surrey mayoral candidates

A handful of Surrey mayoral candidates fielded questions from Crescent Park Elementary’s MACC (Multi Age Cluster Class) this week, to help the students prepare to mark their ballots in the Student Vote program.

Following a five-minute introduction by each of the candidates, Doug McCallum, Bruce Hayne, Pauline Greaves, François Nantel and Rajesh Jayaprakash rotated through five groups, facing questions on everything from firearms to whether they prefer light-rail transit or SkyTrain, according to a summary shared with Peace Arch News by student representatives Yoyo Liu, Yawen Zheng and Paula Mali.

The students said Monday’s event was initiated because they “thought it would be interesting to hear from the candidates themselves, rather than relying on only online information – some which they found was false…,” the summary states.

“They also needed some more first person views on issues, and this interactive event was a great way to garner that information.”

Crescent Park students are among more than 60,000 across the province registered to participate in the 2018 Student Vote program.