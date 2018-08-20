Dr. Allison Patton joins Safe Surrey Coalition slate

Safe Surrey Coalition has announced Dr. Allison Patton is joining its slate for the upcoming Oct. 20 election.
Patton, who has been a community physician for more than 17 years, says she’s running for a seat on council because she “see the symptoms my patients suffer with and I understand what the root causes are.
“I’m running for council so I can address these root causes and help the citizens of Surrey can live better, longer lives. I have a unique perspective that should be part of smart development guidelines,” said Patton, who has a Masters of Businesses Administration from Royal Roads University and was awarded the Governor General’s Gold Medal for the most outstanding thesis at the university.
“My father was an educator and my mother was a nurse; I grew up in an environment where helping people was the norm,” she added. “Over the years I’ve taken the time to listen to and understand thousands of patients. I’ve learned a lot and I’d like to bring a powerful voice to Surrey council promoting a healthy community for all.”
The Safe Surrey slate is headed by former Surrey mayor Doug McCallum, who hopes to regain his mayoral title this fall after serving as mayor from 1996 to 2005.
Patton said with McCallum leading the team, “we will take the high road and leave a legacy of healthier communities in Surrey that future generations can be proud of.”
McCallum said Patton is “a very accomplished individual who will make a genuine difference for the people of Surrey.”
“I’m looking forward to working with her. Dr. Patton will bring a valuable perspective to the discussions at the council table,” said McCallum. “She is already role model for the youth in Surrey and her influence will continue to grow in her role as councillor.”
Patton joins two other council candidates on the Safe Surrey slate, including community advocate Doug Elford (who split from the Surrey Community Alliance party he formed to run wth McCallum) and longtime lawyer Bableen Rana.
Other teams in the upcoming civic election are People First Surrey, Proudly Surrey, Surrey Integrity Now and the reigning Surrey First.
Surrey voters head to the polls on Oct. 20.
amy.reid@surreynowleader.com
Like us on Facebook Follow us on Instagram and follow Amy on Twitter