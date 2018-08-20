Dr. Allison Patton joins Safe Surrey Coalition slate

The slate for the upcoming Oct. 20 election is led by former Surrey mayor Doug McCallum

Dr. Allison Patton is running for city council with Safe Surrey Coalition in the upcoming Oct. 20 election. (Submitted photo)

Safe Surrey Coalition has announced Dr. Allison Patton is joining its slate for the upcoming Oct. 20 election.

Patton, who has been a community physician for more than 17 years, says she’s running for a seat on council because she “see the symptoms my patients suffer with and I understand what the root causes are.

“I’m running for council so I can address these root causes and help the citizens of Surrey can live better, longer lives. I have a unique perspective that should be part of smart development guidelines,” said Patton, who has a Masters of Businesses Administration from Royal Roads University and was awarded the Governor General’s Gold Medal for the most outstanding thesis at the university.

“My father was an educator and my mother was a nurse; I grew up in an environment where helping people was the norm,” she added. “Over the years I’ve taken the time to listen to and understand thousands of patients. I’ve learned a lot and I’d like to bring a powerful voice to Surrey council promoting a healthy community for all.”

The Safe Surrey slate is headed by former Surrey mayor Doug McCallum, who hopes to regain his mayoral title this fall after serving as mayor from 1996 to 2005.

Patton said with McCallum leading the team, “we will take the high road and leave a legacy of healthier communities in Surrey that future generations can be proud of.”

McCallum said Patton is “a very accomplished individual who will make a genuine difference for the people of Surrey.”

“I’m looking forward to working with her. Dr. Patton will bring a valuable perspective to the discussions at the council table,” said McCallum. “She is already role model for the youth in Surrey and her influence will continue to grow in her role as councillor.”

Patton joins two other council candidates on the Safe Surrey slate, including community advocate Doug Elford (who split from the Surrey Community Alliance party he formed to run wth McCallum) and longtime lawyer Bableen Rana.

Other teams in the upcoming civic election are People First Surrey, Proudly Surrey, Surrey Integrity Now and the reigning Surrey First.

Surrey voters head to the polls on Oct. 20.

Click here to see a list of all candidates so far.

Other election news:

See also: Downtown Surrey BIA announces all-candidates meetings

See also: Retired teacher Julia Poole to run for Surrey school board

See also: Pauline Greaves joins mayoral race in Surrey

See also: Avi Dhaliwal joins Surrey Integrity Now as council candidate

See also: Proudly Surrey wants to build a Rita Johnston statue, rename the Pattullo to Bob Bose Bridge

See also: McCallum keeps ‘Safe Surrey Coalition’ name, announces new candidate

See also: Rina Gill joins Bruce Hayne’s ‘Surrey Integrity Now’ party

See also: Doug Elford resigns from his Surrey party to run with McCallum

See also: People First Surrey announces first two candidates

See also: Doug McCallum running for Surrey mayor

See also: Former Surrey First Councillor Bruce Hayne to run for mayor

See also: Tom Gill is Surrey First’s mayoral candidate

See also: Hayne splits from Surrey First: ‘It’s just not open and transparent the way I’d like it to be’

See also: Surrey First’s Mary Martin not seeking re-election this fall

See also: Surrey First Councillor Judy Villeneuve not seeking re-election this fall

See more: New civic slate Proudly Surrey aims to offer ‘sharp, strong, left-leaning’ candidates

See more: Proudly Surrey introduces two more candidates for Surrey council, schoolboard

See more: Surrey Community Alliance announces intention to challenge Surrey First in civic election

See more: Surrey Community Alliance unveils civic slate, but no mayoral candidate

See more: People First Surrey party reveals intention to run in upcoming civic election

See more: Five Surrey First councillors now reveal interest in mayor’s chair

See more: With Surrey Mayor Linda Hepner out, who is mulling a mayoral run?

See more: Hawthorne Park crusader to run for Surrey council

Click here to see more election news.



amy.reid@surreynowleader.com

Like us on Facebook Follow us on Instagram and follow Amy on Twitter