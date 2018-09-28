Downtown Surrey BIA hosts school trustee all-candidates meeting

The Downtown Surrey BIA is hosting an all-candidates meeting for Surrey school trustee hopefuls Friday evening (Sept. 28).

Candidates have one minute to explain their platform and why people should vote for them. Then they are asked one question by a member from the Downtown Surrey BIA. Following this, the meeting will move to an “informal speed dating” portion.

There were 20 trustee candidates in attendance on Friday. There are actually 30 candidates running for seven spots on the board of education.

Questions in the first portion of the meeting ranged from how to recruit more french language teachers; what trustees’ priorities would be and how they would implement those priorities; and what would trustees do to make sure all students’ — including those with special needs — are met.

More to come.