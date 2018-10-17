Delta Teachers’ Association endorses seven trustee candidates in advance of election

The seven candidates are those who the DTA believes are most supportive of teachers’ issues

Fourteen of Delta’s 17 trustee candidates at an all-candidates meeting in early October. (Grace Kennedy photo)

The Delta Teachers’ Association has released a list of seven trustee candidates it is endorsing in the upcoming municipal election.

According to association president Susan Yao, the endorsements were made Tuesday night (Oct. 16) by members of the DTA executive. The endorsments were based on the candidates’ responses to a questionnaire put out by the association’s public education advocacy committee, as well as their responses during the two all-candidates meetings co-hosted by the DTA.

RELATED: Advocacy, funding key concerns for Delta’s trustee candidates

“Usually we look for candidates who are very supportive of teachers’ issues, educational issues,” Yao said, “people who have experience working in or being aware of public education issues.”

Candidates were asked a number of questions, largely focused on how the trustees would work to support teachers, create inclusive learning communities and gather input from diverse communities. They were also asked what initiatives they were proud of in the district and what their budget priorities were. (Responses to the questionnaire are available on the DTA’s website at deltateachers.org/menu/2018-election.)

Three candidates (Melody Pan, David Luey and Jesse Dosanjh) did not respond to the questionnaire, which also influenced the DTA’s decision.

“We find that telling as well,” Yao said.

The endorsed candidates are: Rhiannon Bennett (Delta Voices), Andrea Hilder (Delta Voices), Mita Naidu (Delta Voices), Nick Kanakos (Independents Working for You), Val Windsor, Randy Anderson-Fennell (Kids Matter) and Victor Espinoza (Kids Matter).



grace.kennedy@northdeltareporter.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter