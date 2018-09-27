Delta mayoral candidate Harvie hits back against ‘personal attack’

Achieving for Delta mayoral candidate George Harvie reads a statement hitting back at his opponents and defending his actions as Delta city manager on Sept. 27, 2018. (James Smith photo)

Achieving for Delta mayoral candidate George Harvie fired back at his opponents over what he called baseless and shameful attacks on his character and record of public service.

Over the past several weeks, incumbent councillors running with two opposing slates — Sylvia Bishop’s Team Delta and Jim Cessford’s Independents Working for You — have asserted Harvie acted without council’s authority when attending a meeting in March 2013 with Metro Vancouver representatives regarding the regional authority’s issuing of an air quality permit for the Enviro-Smart Organics composting facility in East Ladner.

At a press conference held outside Delta city hall on Thursday morning (Sept. 27), Harvie laid out evidence supporting his claim that he attended the meeting with the full knowledge and blessing of council and that he at no time pushed for Metro Vancouver to “just grant Enviro-Smart everything.”

“Let me be clear off the top that the complete lack of action on the part of Metro Vancouver in stopping the odours emitting from the Enviro-Smart Organics site is absolutely unacceptable. Equally unacceptable is playing nasty politics with a real issue that has gravely affected the quality of life for East Ladner residents far too long,” Harvie said.

“I take great exception to rival mayor and council candidates Sylvia Bishop, Robert Campbell, Jim Cessford, Bruce McDonald and Jeannie Kanakos continuing a baseless and shameful attack on my character and record of public service for the citizens of Delta. My opponents working together have now sunk to an all-time low, moving instead from the issues of the day that affect the community of Delta to a personal attack on my character, dignity and leadership. I will not take this assault any longer.”

Harvie cited over 37 documents, including staff reports and council minutes, as well as video of four council meetings, all of which are available through the City of Delta’s website. He said they show clearly that council — including Bishop, Campbell, McDonald and Kanakos — was not only aware of his work on the Enviro-Smart file, but directed his actions in regards to opposing Metro Vancouver’s odour control bylaw as it applies to agricultural facilities.

“It is inexcusable, unbelievable and disingenuous to Delta staff or council members to say they did not know what staff was doing on this file. Council members are very familiar with this business. Individually, they have discussed this matter numerous times with the company’s owner and have attended a number of tours of the facility with Enviro-Smart management,” Harvie said.

“The over 37 reports illustrate Delta council was fully briefed and completely involved in ensuring Delta’s concerns were met. And all reports were approved unanimously. At the time, I never received any questions from council regarding my involvement on this file.”

Harvie also read from a letter written by agrologist Brian French, a land resource consultant who was at the March 2013 meeting, as proof he did not lobby for the Enviro-Smart project to be approved.

“I believe you were present at the meeting at the request of Delta council to advocate for the agricultural and other industrial interests in Delta. You spoke strongly against any GVRD attempt to regulate odours from agricultural operations in Delta. You did not, in my recollection, speak specifically regarding the Enviro-Smart operation,” French wrote.

“I believe you advocated at the meeting for the agricultural and industrial businesses in Delta effectively and within the bounds of your municipal responsibilities.”

Harvie went on to say that allegations he delayed Metro Vancouver issuing an air emissions permit for the site were “categorically false,” urging people to watch videos of the Oct. 2, 2017 and Nov. 6, 2017 regular council meetings.

“Both Delta staff and Metro Vancouver’s director responsible for air emission permits are recorded in the video stating the following in response to a question from council: ‘The delay in working on an air emissions permit for Enviro-Smart Organics was due to a lack of complaints and Metro staff resources being assigned to Harvest Power odour problem in Richmond,’” he said.

Harvie closed by outlining how, if elected in October, he will work with Green For Life (the facility’s current owner) and East Ladner residents to find a solution that works for all and take steps to implement it quickly, before taking one final swipe at his political opponents.

“Myself and my Achieving for Delta team believe in putting Delta residents first, not politics. We plan to continue an upbeat and positive campaign demonstrating trust, integrity, leadership and ethics,” he said. “Other candidates should take note.”

